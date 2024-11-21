Prince Harry Sets Up Major Christmas Event -- With No Mention Of Meghan Markle!

Prince Harry is doing his own thing for Christmas!

Well, at least he’s doing his own thing when it comes to one specific high-profile holiday charity event. But the fact that he didn’t even mention wife Meghan Markle in kicking off the pre-event buzz is super sus — especially considering how she has notably and unexpectedly flown solo in recent days, too!

On Wednesday, the non-profit organization Scotty’s Little Soldiers revealed the Duke of Sussex will be hosting a virtual Christmas call coming up on Tuesday, December 10 with as many members of the charity as possible. Scotty’s Little Soldiers does amazing work supporting bereaved military children, and Harry has been their Global Ambassador for a while now.

But according to the Express, the email sent out about the 40-year-old royal’s forthcoming call did not mention the Suits alum AT ALL!! It was Harry, and Harry alone! Per that outlet, the email read in part:

“Prince Harry would like to jump on a call with as many of our members as possible to wish them all a Merry Christmas. He appreciates that the festive season can be hard for our members and wants them to know he is thinking of them.”

And it went on:

“This is your chance to get to know the Duke loads better and find out what Christmas is like for a Prince!”

The plan is for the org’s members and supported families to submit questions now for Harry to answer during next month’s chat. Then, on the big day, he’s also going to speak directly to at least five attendees. Fun! Aaaaand it would seem to be an entirely solo engagement, at least based on that email via the Express.

Now, we know what you may be thinking: no biggie, right? After all, Harry is the Global Ambassador for SLS — and not Meghan. But here’s the thing: exactly a week ago, the actress ALSO went out on a high-profile solo jaunt. As we first reported back on Friday, the mom of two was seen at a launch party in El Lay for pal Kadi Lee and Myka Harris‘ Highbrow Hippie haircare line — and Harry was nowhere to be seen! And that night out followed yet another prior solo Meghan red carpet appearance just a month before, too!

This is far from the first time in 2024 alone that these two have split off into high-profile solitary projects and very conspicuous solo public appearances. And with multiple other recent moments where they’re noticeably separated, rather than putting on a united front, it really makes us wonder! Especially since we’ve also recently reported how Harry’s friends are supposedly doing everything they can to distance themselves from Meghan and avoid visiting the couple in California! Yeesh!

Thoughts, y’all?! Takes?? Reactions?? Concerns?! Drop ’em (below)…

