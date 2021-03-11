Meghan Markle's Suits TV Father Clarifies His Comment About Her Oprah Interview Being 'Insignificant'

Meghan Markle‘s TV dad is taking to Twitter for a major clarification of something he said about the embattled former Suits star…

Wendell Pierce played Robert Zane on the popular show with Markle, who starred as his daughter, Rachel Zane. But the TV father-daughter relationship — and the pair’s real-life friendship — was strained this week after Pierce went on the record with comments about the former actress’ infamous interview with Oprah.

Related: Prince William Is Reportedly ‘Devastated’ Over His Little Bro’s Oprah Interview

When asked on Monday by a radio reporter what he thought about Meghan and Prince Harry‘s Sunday night sit-down, Pierce contextualized it within the year’s most serious event: the mass death and suffering related to the coronavirus pandemic.

So his words made sense, then, when he said this (below):

“[It is] insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of Palace gossip. In the midst of so much death, I think it is insignificant. … Today 3,000 people are going to die in America from COVID. A couple of hundred people are going to die within this hour in the UK. We are in the midst of a pandemic, that at one point before these vaccines I thought could be an extinction event if we didn’t figure out a way to stop it.”

Wow! And honestly, he’s not wrong about the pandemic side of it! But still, calling the interview “insignificant” sounds a little harsh, doesn’t it? Especially considering how clearly emotionally involved it was for both Meghan and Harry. Just saying!

Wendell’s Walk-Back…

A day later, the longtime actor took to Twitter to try to better contextualize his words after he realized they were “being used as an attack” against Master Archie‘s momma. On Tuesday, Pierce slammed the “British Press” for the controversy, writing:

“I just discovered my words are being used as an attack. Well done British Press. Clarity: The British monarchy is archaic in my American eyes. If slavery, colonialism and apartheid didn’t educate you that they are racist, you failed history. I was fortunate to tell Meghan personally I wish her all the best. Predicting this hellacious maelstrom I also told her she would always have a friend in me. Because I had no interest in the interview doesn’t change that.”

He later added:

“In no way am I insensitive to suicide. Unfortunately my family has suffered the pain of losing someone to suicide. I never was interviewed by The Daily Mail and their story manipulated my words in a radio interview. As I told Meghan, I support her and wish her all the best.”

Here’s the full thread (below):

Wow!

What do U make of this media-made controversy, Perezcious readers? Were Pierce’s words unfairly twisted beyond their initial meaning? Or was it a bad move to call the interview “insignificant” no matter what??

Related: John Oliver Eerily Predicted Meghan’s Royal Family Struggles Years Ago

Meghan’s co-stars have pretty consistently had her back in the recent past. It’s clear Pierce does, too — especially after this clarification. Does that help with legitimizing her side of the story when it comes to this royal rumble? Sound OFF with your take on all that continues to transpire post-Oprah interview, down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Suits Official/YouTube]