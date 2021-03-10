John Oliver Predicted ‘Emotional Complications’ For Meghan Markle Before Marrying Prince Harry In Resurfaced 2018 Interview!

He knew!!

Since the release of Oprah’s fascinating tell-all with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Sunday, John Oliver’s 2018 interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has gone viral for some eerily accurate comments he made about the royal family and what was likely to become of the actress if she followed through with the wedding. OMG!

When Colbert asked about the British comedian’s take on the upcoming marriage of Prince Harry and the Suits alum, the Last Week Tonight host joked:

Related: John ‘Nearly Burst Into Tears’ Voting For The First Time In US Presidential Election!

“I would not blame [Meghan] if she pulled out of this at the last minute. I don’t think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense that she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications.”

When Stephen pressed about this current group of Royals being “nice people,” the guest hesitantly nodded his head, “yes,” before explaining:

“They’re an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo-job. That’s what she’s marrying into. So I hope she likes it. It’s going to be weird for her. I would not marry into the royal family. I’m a commoner. I would not be welcomed — especially after what I’ve just said.”

Well, he certainly didn’t hold back!

Four years later and John totally called it! Sadly, the HBO late night show host was even correct about those “emotional complications” that would amount from Meghan’s time as a senior member of the family. Speaking openly with Oprah during the CBS special, the pregnant momma of Archie shared:

“I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn’t say it — then I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Both she and her husband claimed not to have received any help from the Palace’s HR, and despite years of work for mental health advocacy, Harry proved the stigma is still very much alive and well considering he was “ashamed” to tell his family about Meghan’s struggle. Much of these mental health issues arose at the hands of the British press who covered Markle’s introduction to the family with a lot of bias and bigotry, as well as her inability to speak out for herself. The 39-year-old explained she felt betrayed by The Firm who claimed they would “protect” her, revealing:

“It was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family. They weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.”

Related: Royal Expert Explains What ‘The Institution’ & ‘The Firm’ Are After Oprah Interview

Worse was the fact that the Archewell Audio podcast host had championed women’s rights for so long both prior to and as a member of the royal family. Imagine going from that to being shunned away inside palaces all alone without any means to break free, even for much needed R&R time. The philanthropist shared:

“I’ve always valued independence. I’ve always been outspoken, especially about women’s rights, and that’s the sad irony of the last four years, I’ve advocated for so long for women to use their voice. And then I was silent.”

Makes you wonder what other British folks are saying across the pond given John’s bold and, frankly, spot on remarks on the historic fam! Watch the full clip (below), with the royal chatter starting around 4:30!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube & John Rainford/WENN]