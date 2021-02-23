Meghan McCain Getting Dragged For Complaining She Doesn't Know When SHE Will Get The COVID-19 Vaccine!

Meghan McCain is coming under fire after a bizarre rant on live national TV during The View.

During Monday’s episode of the show, the 36-year-old host responded very negatively to an earlier CNN segment on which Dr. Anthony Fauci had been interviewed about the potential COVID-19 vaccine rollout here in the United Sates. From the sound of it, McCain was mad about not knowing when she would be able to get the vaccine.

Wait, what? Girl, you’re not a senior citizen or a frontline worker! Can’t you just be patient?!?!

Related: Diplo Performs At Crowded Super Bowl Party Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic!

No, apparently, she cannot…

During the morning talk show, they played a clip of Fauci telling a journalist how further vaccine recommendations and information will still be coming out in the next few months. And after the clip, John McCain‘s daughter wasted no time going after President Joe Biden‘s health adviser!

Meghan said (below):

“The fact that [Fauci] can’t tell me that if I get the vaccine, if I’ll be able to have dinner with my family … is terribly inconsistent messaging … The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it. I want to get it. If you call me at three o’clock in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it.”

And she wasn’t done there!

On a roll, the Arizona native continued on, adding:

“I, for one, would like something to look forward to and to hope for because if getting the vaccine means that just nothing changes and we have to wait another few years until everyone gets it, there’s already a lot of people not getting it. I voiced my frustration honestly… I represent the feelings of many Americans. I also believe sainting our public figures to infallibility is dangerous and irrational.”

Wow!

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Reveals Her Newborn Baby Has Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

And declaring herself to be “over Dr. Fauci,” McCain then straight-up called for him to get fired — both on TV and later, on her Twitter account.

She said (below):

“I think we need to have more people giving more opinions. I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone in place that maybe does understand science or can talk like these other countries about how we can be more like these other places that are doing this successfully.”

And because all that apparently wasn’t enough, she also tripled down on those very same views with a tweet about changing up the leadership at the top of America’s coronavirus pandemic messaging:

Many of you can keep worshiping at the alter of Fauchi. I’m not a phony – i will not go on tv and lie saying one thing privately and another on air. This is my opinion. We need someone else in charge of coronavirus messaging and leadership. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 22, 2021

Wow! That’s a lot!

And the backlash was swift!

Peering right through Meghan’s “privilege,” and “nepotism,” and “entitlement,” thousands of social media users slammed the TV host for her apparent unwillingness to be patient and simply wait her turn when it came to the vaccine.

Here are just a few of the responses to McCain from Monday (below):

“500k people died and all @MeghanMcCain can talk about is herself, her privilege and her last name” “you are not essential my dear so wait in line like everyone else. Your privilege is glaring right now” “Nepotism isn’t exactly an ‘essential worker.'” “What makes you entitled to a vaccine before my grandmother and others living in her senior housing complex? I genuinely would like to know. Fauci is an advisor one with decades of experience. He is not in charge of vaccine roll out. Want to complain about delays, go see Trump.” “It’s called science. Things change when new information comes out. Clearly you do not understand learning.” “I think you are unfairly maligned sometimes. But on this topic, wow, seek help immediately. You are clearly troubled.” “You’re literally having a temper tantrum you’re not first in line to get a vaccine when disabled and chronically ill folks are trying their damndest to get one so we won’t die, shut the f**k up” “Fauci is world respected virologist. His work in infectious disease is not debatable. It is not his fault you can’t get a vaccine. You are a talk show host on the View. If I want to hear about the Kimye divorce I’ll come to you.”

That last one… OUCH!!!

Here’s yesterday’s COVID-19 segment on The View, with the first part (below):

And the show’s second part here:

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Pretty crazy, right??

Sound OFF about Meghan McCain and all this COVID madness down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Joel Ginsburg/WENN/Instar]