Surprise! Netflix RENEWED Harry & Meghan's Deal! With New Projects Announced, Too!

We have great news for fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

After a LOT of doubt, Netflix has officially renewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s streaming deal! The Suits alum announced the decision on Monday, sharing in a statement:

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.”

Wow! This comes as a major surprise as Netflix was reportedly not interesting in inking a new deal with the pair after the majority of their content failed to do significant numbers for the global streaming service. But here we are!

In her statement, Meghan went on to confirm that Season 2 of Love, Meghan is shot and set to premiere later this month. She also revealed a brand new holiday special titled Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration is set to debut this holiday season:

“This December, join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration. Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy.”

A third project titled Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, was also announced and will debut later this year:

“In the heart of Uganda’s Masaka region, where the shadows of the HIV/AIDS crisis linger, a small orphanage becomes a beacon of hope. Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within goes beyond the viral videos to reveal a vibrant, one-of-a-kind community where orphaned children transform hardship into joy, dancing their way toward healing, belonging, and the promise of a brighter future.”

Furthermore, the 44-year-old revealed an adaption of novel Meet Me at the Lake is still in the works:

“Archewell Productions is in active development on additional projects with Netflix that span a variety of content genres, including the feature adaptation of the bestselling novel by Carley Fortune, Meet Me At The Lake. This romantic drama follows a decade-spanning love story that begins with a chance encounter and a broken promise.”

TONS of content is incoming!

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria also spoke out on the deal, adding:

“Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere. The response to their work speaks for itself — Harry & Meghan gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series. More recently, fans have been inspired by With Love, Meghan, with products from the new As ever line consistently selling out in record time. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Archewell Productions and to entertain our members together.”

