WHAT?! Meghan Markle Faked Podcast Interviews And Added Her Voice Later, Claim Sources!

This might be one of the craziest things we’ve heard about Archetypes so far.

A new report is claiming Meghan Markle‘s now-canceled Spotify podcast was all a hoax! Not only did she not interview her guests, but she apparently added her voice in later to make it seem like a real conversation. Um, whut?!

Podnews broke the shocking rumors on Monday, revealing multiple sources told them the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast guests were interviewed by other staffers with her questions and voice edited in after the fact.

There’s actually some possible proof to back up this insane theory, too. This kind of speculation has been swirling ever since writer Allison Yarrow posted about her time recording Archetypes on Instagram in August. The 90s Bitch: Media, Culture, and the Failed Promise of Gender Equality author was in an episode titled “To ‘B’ or Not To ‘B,'” in which the royal slammed her nickname “Duchess Difficult” and said people use the word “difficult” as “a code word for the B-word.”

While sharing a selfie taken at the audio production company Gimlet Media, Allison thanked an Archetypes producer for being “an excellent interviewer.” And it seemed like an obvious dig at Meg considering she went out of her way to give the compliment and never mentioned meeting the California native. She wrote:

“Excited to be included in the visionary series #Archetypes hosted by Meghan the Duchess of Sussex that aims to dissect and subvert the archetypes that hold women back. The first episode (out now, link in bio) features a timely interview with another legend @Serenawilliams. Cheers to producer @farrahsafari (an excellent interviewer) and the folks at @Gimlet @spotify who get it done!”

Take a look (below):

Hmm. Soo, Meghan doesn’t speak with anyone?!

Well, maybe not. Season 1 of the mother of two’s podcast included 12 episodes featuring stars like Jameela Jamil, Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, and Mindy Kaling. It appears the 41-year-old may prioritize sitting down with celeb guests over the academics because the Never Have I Ever creator was spotted having a conversation with Meghan in person. Check it out!

Interesting!

As for the rumors, it’s hard to know what’s true, TBH. Meghan’s commentary is interwoven throughout every episode pretty seamlessly, so there’s no way of telling whether or not she really spoke to all her guests. Reps for the Suits alum and Archewell Audio have not commented on the reports yet. There is now speculation, per the Wall Street Journal, that Prince Harry and Meghan’s media company may not have produced enough content for the streamer to receive the full payout of $20 million they reportedly agreed to in 2020. Well, that would suck!

After announcing the companies “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together,” as Spotify and Archewell said in a joint statement to The New York Post late last week, a rep for Archewell Productions told WSJ:

“Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.”

So, she’s not giving up yet!

As we previously reported, this wild speculation comes after sportswriter and podcaster Bill Simmons immediately slammed the couple after it was announced the partnership was over, calling the pair lazy “f**king grifters” on Friday. We bet he’s even more fed up now that Meghan might not have done most of the interviewing herself! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you believe this wild theory?! Sound OFF (below)!

