Shakira Recalls Horror Of Being 'Betrayed' By Gerard Piqué While Her Father Was In The ICU!

The universe really dealt Shakira a bad hand last year…

As we all know, the Hips Don’t Lie singer broke up with her longtime partner, Gerard Piqué, last June after reports claimed he was cheating on the pop star with (his new girlfriend) Clara Chia Marti. But the time period was also incredibly stressful for the artist when her father, William Mebarak Chadid, ended up in the hospital!

Now, in a new cover story with People en Español out on Monday, Shakira is opening up about what it was like to navigate the difficult time in her life. According to her, her dad came to visit Barcelona to “console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation” but he wound up getting “gravely injured in an accident” during her eldest son Milan’s first communion. She shared:

“Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU.”

Just one of these incidents would have been bad, but all at once?! It’s a literal nightmare.

Sadly, the performer felt like she couldn’t “survive” everything that she was going through at the time, and she found it particularly hard not to be able to speak to her “best friend” (AKA her dad) for advice. Aw!

Thankfully, William is on the mend, but his recovery has been “very hard and slow.” The Zootopia alum was able to celebrate his 91st birthday in September, though. She noted:

“He has overcome COVID once, two accidents, one pneumonia and five surgeries—all of this at 91 years of age, in less than six months. My dad is the biggest example of resilience, and my mother has been by his side day and night. They have both been a reflection of that dream that didn’t come true for me. But I hope they are role models for my kids of love, of patience in relationships, of absolute devotion and zest for life.”

Whoa. Poor William has been through SO much! We are so glad he is okay and are sending him lots of love and healing vibes as he continues to recover. As for Gerard and Shakira’s kids, 9-year-old Milan and 7-year-old Sasha, they have moved to Miami with their mother to start fresh. It’s been a hellish year for the whole family, so hopefully this summer treats them better! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Shakira/Instagram]