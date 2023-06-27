UTA Was ‘In Serious Pursuit’ Of Meghan Markle Before CEO Blasted Her As Untalented!

Sounds like Jeremy Zimmer might be a little salty!

The United Talent Agency CEO notably roasted Meghan Markle after her Spotify deal ended in flames. While speaking to Semafor at the 2023 Cannes Lions advertising festival last week, the businessman claimed the Archetypes podcast host is “not a great” talent — for anything! He added:

“And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something.”

Pretty harsh! Especially when you learn he was literally JUST trying to sign her to his agency!

According to an industry source via Page Six on Monday night, Jeremy had his agents trying to convince the Duchess of Sussex to work with UTA. They dished:

“So then why did Jeremy have multiple agents trying to sign Meghan? They were in serious pursuit. One of their agents was recently actively pursuing her.”

That said, a source familiar with the situation said Meghan never met or spoke with any UTA agents. Instead, she recently signed on with rival WME, which is helmed by Ari Emanuel, who is “hands on” with her account and on daily calls about her new projects. Her day-to-day agents are Brad Slater and Jill Smoller.

While her Spotify deal has ended and her Netflix deal is on the rocks, the Suits alum is turning her attention to fashion. She is reportedly looking to partner with a luxury brand — but rumors she’s going to be the new face of Dior have been unequivocally shut down by both the company and reps for the Sussexes. Apparently, she’s a fan of Cartier, so they could be an option.

Looking ahead, sources said plans for her next entrepreneurial project — rumored to be similar to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop — will be released within the next few months. A Hollywood insider teased:

“Meghan has an ace up her sleeve.”

Sounds like there’s no slowing her down — even amid all this controversy with her previous partnerships! So, what do you think about Jeremy’s comments now? Was he just upset he couldn’t sign the royal himself — or does he really think she’s untalented? Sound OFF (below)!

