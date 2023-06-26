Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Could Lose MILLIONS After Pissing Netflix Off!

Netflix has issued Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the ultimate ultimatum!

After losing their massive Spotify deal, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now at risk of losing millions more after leaving another streamer extremely unsatisfied!

A source in the know told The Sun on Friday that the royals are believed to have been paid about half of their overall Netflix deal, which TMZ reports is rumored to be worth $100 million. While their first docuseries, Harry & Meghan, proved to be a big hit for the company — and Netflix is happy with the viewing numbers the show earned — they have failed to follow up with another hit. If they don’t come up with something good ASAP, they might not earn the rest of the cash! That’s around £40 MILLION on the line!!

Also, this doesn’t include Harry’s upcoming show, Heart Of Invictus, which will focus on a group of service members who compete at the Invictus Games. It is expected to premiere sometime in the summer, likely in August.

HEART OF INVICTUS (Summer 2023) This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe – all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses – on their road to competing at the Invictus Games. pic.twitter.com/Y5sCOIEwoV — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 12, 2023

So… that’s just two shows the couple will have produced for the entertainment brand since inking their deal. It’s certainly better than what Spotify got, but still not great! If they can’t come up with something else soon, Netflix is prepared to walk away with the rest of their money.

Interestingly, though, the source insisted the streamer would not do so in an intentionally public or humiliating way — unlike Spotify! That doesn’t mean it won’t look very bad for the couple! The confidant explained:

“There’s no question of a headline-grabbing, public parting of the way. Netflix was pleased to sign Harry and Meghan and is looking for some great ideas going forward. But the remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas. The deal’s continually under review which is normal for ones of this magnitude.”

Interestingly, the Sussexes’ minimal content isn’t for lack of trying…

Previously, the Suits alum was executive producing an animated series alongside Elton John‘s husband, David Furnish. The show, titled Pearl, was centered around a young girl who finds inspiration from historical female figures. Unfortunately, after about a year of development, the show was canceled by Netflix last summer. We guess the series just didn’t have the mass appeal they’re looking for.

It’s unclear how long Netflix will give the Archewell founders to pitch the next binge-worthy show, documentary, or film before they pull out of the deal altogether. But considering Harry and Meghan are losing business opportunities left and right, we’d think they’d want to do everything they can to save this partnership! What do U think?! What kind of content would you like to see them produce? Sound OFF (below)!

