Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will NOT Address Latest Book Allegations, Says Royal Expert

Do not expect Meghan Markle or Prince Harry to react to those claims made in the new book by Tom Bower!

As you may know, the investigative journalist’s scathing book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, has revealed major bombshells about the couple’s drama with the royal family and more. And boy, did he air out a lot of their alleged dirty laundry! For instance, he claimed Meghan actually made Kate Middleton cry — not the other way around, as she suggested in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Why is that? She allegedly compared the Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter Princess Charlotte “unfavorably to her best friend Jessica Mulroney’s daughter” during a dress fitting for the 2018 royal wedding.

Bower also claimed the former actress demanded Harry put out a statement comparing the harsh media coverage she received to his late mother, Princess Diana. The royal biographer even alleged that the pair had a falling out with the Beckhams after accusing Victoria and David of leaking stories about them to the press!

Yeesh…

A lot of damaging accusations about Meghan and Harry have dropped since this book has hit the shelves, but do they care to clear the air? According to royal expert Gareth Russell, we might be waiting a long time — possibly forever — for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to react to the allegations. He told Us Weekly Tuesday that they will most likely keep quiet about everything, explaining:

“You can’t respond to it all. If you go out answering every single book or allegation, it will consume your entire day. You won’t have spare time to devote to your own mental health and your own well-being.”

He continued:

“When you are as famous as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there is going to be a lot of speculation. It doesn’t always do anyone good in public life to always be answering and rebutting those claims.”

If there’s one accusation everyone wants them to comment on, it’s probably who the royal racist actually is. This has been the biggest mystery since their sit down with Oprah, with many pointing fingers at Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, and now Camilla Parker Bowles. Bower even accused the future Queen consort of making a racist comment, asking whether Harry and Meghan’s kids would have “ginger Afro hair” during the beginning of their relationship in 2016. However, palace insiders have since denied that Camilla was the “racist” the pair were referencing in the interview.

And while Bower believes Harry will address who this person is in his upcoming memoir, there is still no guarantee that he plans on naming any names. He very well could keep his lips sealed on the matter like Russell suggested – no matter how much the public or his publishers want him to spill the tea.

Nevertheless, the Do Let’s Have Another Drink author noted Meghan and Harry will always be known as the people who pushed back against the royal fam’s mentality of “never complain, never explain” by speaking out about their struggles with the monarchy:

“I think Harry and Megan will probably be remembered as the people who bury that attitude for themselves and for future generations of the royals. And that, maybe, is no bad thing.”

He has a point, but we can guess that many of the royals do not feel the same way! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Meghan and Harry will address the latest allegations from Bower’s book? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

