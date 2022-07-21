Meghan Markle DID Make Kate Middleton Cry -- And It Was Over Princess Charlotte, Claims Bombshell New Book!

Back to this controversy!

For years now, the royals have been debating over an altercation between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton that occurred in the preparation before the Suits alum’s wedding to Prince Harry.

It was first reported in 2018 that Meg made Kate cry, but last year during the Archewell founder’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan claimed it was the other way around! And now?! Well, yet again, we’re learning a completely different story — including what the fight was all about!

According to Royal biographer Tom Bower in his new bombshell book, Revenge, via DailyMail.com, the Duchess of Cambridge “burst into tears” after her sister-in-law made some unsavory remarks about her daughter, Princess Charlotte. WTF?!

As the author puts it, Prince William’s wife got emotional when Meghan “compared Princess Charlotte unfavourably to her best friend Jessica Mulroney‘s daughter” during a bridesmaid’s dress fitting in ‘18. The family members were also arguing over whether or not the bridesmaids “should wear tights,” as is apparently tradition. (They were worn during Kate and William’s wedding but not during Meghan and Harry’s.)

The author claims Kate had been “tired” following the birth of her son, Prince Louis, and “irritated by complaints of Meghan bullying her staff” at the time. She ultimately didn’t fight back at the dress code debacle because she was “too fatigued to cope” — but someone else WAS sticking up for the actress. Jessica was apparently siding with the bride, the writer noted:

“Meghan’s insistence was supported by Jessica, the mother of Ivy.”

Some of the insiders Tom spoke with for the book even suggested that the Cali native was comparing the little girls during the fitting, which of course ticked Kate off! Charlotte was only 3 at the time, so there was no need to be comparing her to anyone, no matter what the details of the comments were. He continued:

“Some would say that Meghan compared Ivy favourably against Charlotte.”

The expert went on to claim that the disagreement was followed by a SECOND confrontation about the fit of the young girl’s dress. Kate was supposedly worried “about the length of Charlotte’s hem,” explaining:

“Kate felt it was too short and anyway did not fit.”

The woman of the hour “wouldn’t compromise,” causing Kate to become upset. But, of course, this is a very different side of the story compared to what Meghan dished during her CBS special. During that, she claimed Kate was in the wrong after making her cry following an argument over dresses, though she had since “apologized.” She said:

“She (Kate) was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised. And she brought me flowers.”

The Duchess of Sussex added:

“It wasn’t a confrontation, and I actually think it’s… I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that, because she apologised. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do but that happened to me.”

Hmm. So, maybe they both cried?! We wouldn’t put that past either of them in such a tense situation. But, whatever the case is, why do reports about this argument continue to go back and forth about who really shed a tear? Well… it might have something to do with the sources!

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning, the author admitted ALL of his sources for his new book “don’t like Meghan.” Uhh, biased much?! Surprisingly, he doesn’t feel ashamed to reveal that info, saying:

“She [Meghan] made it pretty clear to all her friends and people who work for her not to talk to me, so it was quite an uphill struggle but I got enough people to speak to me, more than enough, I got about 80 people.”

He claims his book isn’t biased because he fact-checked things, continuing:

“I sifted through, I never put in stuff that isn’t true and can’t be checked.”

'Overall I came across with the impression of a woman who is very intelligent, very determined, very ambitious but also ruthless.' Today sees the publication of Tom Bower's explosive biography which accuses Meghan Markle & Prince Harry of posting a 'threat to the royal family'. pic.twitter.com/iO0L3vnNOR — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 21, 2022

But, c’mon, dude! If everyone you were talking to doesn’t like Meghan, then you can’t really say you know the full scoop, can you? Of course they think Kate was the crier in this scenario! Sigh. At least he dug up some inneresting new info about the mysterious tiff!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Can you believe Meghan was supposedly talking badly about Charlotte?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/John Rainford]