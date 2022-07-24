Queen Elizabeth’s Long-Time Aide Reportedly Warned That Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Marriage Will ‘End In Tears’?!

Apparently, one of the long-time royal aides to Queen Elizabeth does not have much faith that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage will last.

According to investigative writer Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, the 96-year-old monarch’s most trusted royal aide, her lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey, made an ominous prediction about the couple’s relationship ahead of their wedding in 2018. She allegedly said about the Duke and Duchess while out to lunch with a group of theater executives:

“While discussing the possibility that Meghan might become linked with the National Theatre after the wedding, Hussey became unexpectedly serious about the couple’s future. ‘That will all end in tears,’ she is alleged to have said. ‘Mark my words.’”

Yeesh! Clearly, she is not team Sussex!

Elsewhere in the book, Bower claims that the 83-year-old was a member of the team asked to help the 40-year-old actress adjust to life within the royal family. Lady Susan even visited Meghan at Nottingham Cottage – where she lived with Harry on the grounds of Kensington Palace – in order to offer her some advice when it comes to the institution. However, the Suits alum allegedly did not want to listen to any tips the royal aide had at the time. The book says that Meghan was “insistent” to Lady Susan that she would not let Buckingham Palace dictate any of her activities or shape her thoughts.

Of course, who knows if this account is true – and we highly doubt that Queen Elizabeth’s oldest confidants will ever publicly comment on whether the book’s claims are legit. But it would not surprise us that some of the royal family and aides believe the marriage would fail, especially considering their very public feud with Meghan and Harry.

However, as we’ve witnessed, it seems like Harry and Meghan are very much in love. He even gushed about her being his “soulmate” during his United Nations speech for Nelson Mandela Day. He said at the time:

“For most of my life, [Africa] has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again. It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”

The prince then recalled how he persuaded Meghan into coming to Africa with him after only two dates that happened consecutively in 2016. He continued:

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.”

So it is safe to say neither Harry or Meghan feel the same way as Lady Susan! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with the Queen’s aide that their marriage will end? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

