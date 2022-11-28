Queen Elizabeth Worried Prince Harry Was TOO In Love With Meghan Markle?!

Well, this is an unusual thing to be worried about!

According to a new upcoming biography about Queen Elizabeth II, she initially thought Prince Harry was “perhaps a little over-in-love” with his then bride-to-be Meghan Markle! Uh-oh!

British broadcaster Gyles Brandreth’s new book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, which is set to be released next month, has already made waves as he claimed the late monarch was secretly battling bone marrow cancer before her death in September. A very shocking revelation, especially since her official cause of death was listed as “old age.” But it turns out there’s even more insider scoop to share!

An excerpt released by DailyMail.com’s Mail on Sunday this weekend shared Her Majesty was “truly delighted” when her grandson announced he’d be marrying the Suits alum, but she did fear he was too head-over-heels for the star. Ooh! That doesn’t sound good!

It’s unclear if the Queen ever expressed this concern to Harry or Meghan. She was “devoted” to the Archewell founder and thought her grandson was “huge fun” so we could see her being overly protective of his choice of a partner. Either way, she seemingly got over this worry fairly quickly since the book goes on to say she went out of her way to help make the new family member feel welcome. The author continued:

“She liked Meghan and told lots of people so. And she did everything she could to make her future granddaughter-in-law feel welcome.”

The 96-year-old also encouraged the former Deal or No Deal model to “carry on being an actress” if she wanted to, though Meghan ultimately decided to quit acting and dedicate herself to royal service, which “delight when she refused an offer to have Sophie, Countess of Wessex “show her the ropes,” per the writer.

Of course, Harry and Meghan didn’t stay working royals for long and departed their roles in 2020 to move to California and begin a new life together. This has involved several controversial interviews, including a tell-all special with Oprah Winfrey last year. Soon, Harry will also be revealing even more in a memoir titled Spare and an upcoming Netflix docuseries out VERY soon. The projects have been frustrating for just about everyone in the UK — except for the Queen! The TV personality shared of the monarch before her death:

“I can tell you, because I know this, that the Queen was always more concerned for Harry’s well-being than about ‘this television nonsense’, meaning both the Oprah Winfrey interview — which caused so much controversy — and the lucrative deal the Sussexes made with Netflix.”

The former member of Parliament, who has known the royal family for a long time, went on to stress how “anxious [the Queen was] that Harry should ‘find his feet’ in California and ‘find really useful things to do.’” Meanwhile, Prince Philip thought the Sussexes Oprah interview was “madness.” Oof.

This wasn’t the only time the Queen showed support for the couple. Apparently, when the Duke and Duchess announced their daughter’s name would be Lilibet, the Queen’s childhood nickname, other royal family members found it “bewildering” and “rather presumptuous.” The Queen, on the other hand, thought it was “very pretty” and said it “seems just right.” Wow!

It’s interesting to hear about how she stood up for Harry and Meghan within the torn family despite starting with serious reservations about the new in-law! Thoughts?! Do U think Harry was “over-in-love” before his wedding, like DailyMail.com shared? Sound OFF (below)!

