Love Is Blind Star SK Alagbada Addresses Cheating Allegations After Raven Ross Split!

SK Alagbada wants to set the record straight on those cheating allegations!

The Love Is Blind star took to Instagram on Thursday to offer some clarification about what happened with his relationship with Raven Ross after he said “I do not” at the altar during season three of the Netflix series. SK claimed they left the show “as single individuals who went back to dating other people.” He continued:

“While our journey back together hasn’t been straightforward, the unique emotional connection we developed from this experiment kept us together as friends and helped rekindle our relationship after the fact. These allegations have been falsely misrepresented with malicious intent to extort, and we are actively pursuing legal actions against the accuser.”

The data engineer then concluded:

“I am deeply sorry for the pain this has caused Raven, my family and everyone involved. Raven and I will continue to support each other and wish nothing but love. Happy Thanksgiving.”

This latest statement from SK comes after he and Raven officially announced their split following the accusations made by two women on TikTok that they were involved with the television personality while he was still with the pilates instructor. The infidelity rumors first popped up when a user @emmwho9 claimed she went on a date with a guy from Hinge in April — but found out he had been on Love Is Blind and was still dating Raven at the time. She said in a since-deleted video:

“Put a finger down if you went on a date in April with a guy from Hinge and then you see that he’s actually on the show ‘Love Is Blind,’ and that he met you after the show was filmed, but is still with the same girl right now.”

Then, another woman, who goes by @hannahbethstyle on TikTok, claimed she dated SK in 2019, and they rekindled their relationship and traveled around Europe together when filming for the dating series ended in 2021. She recalled in a clip posted on the social media platform:

“I asked to see his phone to send pics of myself but ended up seeing messages from a contact named ‘fiancé.’ I waited to confront him until dinner bc I was trying to wrap my head around what I saw. He told me it was for the LIB show but it was just for $ & they were friends only.”

