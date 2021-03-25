Meghan McCain Reacts To Chrissy Teigen Deleting Twitter -- And Somehow Makes It All About Herself?!

Meghan McCain backed Chrissy Teigen’s decision to deactivate her Twitter account after 10 years on the platform in an interesting way…

On Thursday’s episode of The View, the controversial co-host agreed with the Cravings author’s move to leave, as well as opened up about how personal online attacks from trolls have also affected her mental health in a similar way. And just when you thought McCain would make a short anecdote and move on, well, she didn’t. Instead, she opted to focus the topic on herself. Shocker…

While she would love to quit the platform like Chrissy, the conservative columnist explained she cannot leave due to “professional obligations” — whatever that means.

“I get why Chrissy Teigen can’t do it. It has 100% impacted my mental health. I have suffered from depression because of things people have done to me on social media. But I don’t feel like I’m in a place where I can quit social media. It’s a catch-22, we’re living in a toxic time.”

Related: Chrissy Teigen HILARIOUSLY Forced Joe Biden To Stop Following Her On Twitter

She continued:

“The thing is that I spend a quarter of my life trending on Twitter. I was trending on Twitter yesterday. And 9 million times — I don’t think it’s ever been positive. It’s always something negative, and it’s not just random people. It’s people with blue check marks.”

ICYMI, the TV personality faced some heat for her remarks on Wednesday’s The View topic about “identity politics,” AKA race, outweighing qualifications in the workplace. McCain went on to stress how she’s not looking for a “pity party” because she “chose to do this work.” The author believed that she gets so much hate on Twitter because people don’t agree with her political views. While that’s alright, she did say she takes offense when the insults become too “personal.”

“I am the one conservative woman in all of mainstream television. I’m the only one left.”

Um… you’re not even the only conservative woman on your own show! Remember Republican Ana Navarro? She’s on at least one day a week? But go on…

I say things that people just don’t want to hear. If they disagree with me, it automatically becomes personal about how fat I am, how I’m a disgusting white woman of privilege, and I only get anywhere because of my dad [John McCain]. Anything you guys have said is not something I’ve already thought and felt my whole life.”

*Insert Whoopi Goldberg‘s iconic one-word reaction here.*

???? I am WHEEZING at this Whoopi Goldberg reaction to Meghan McCain. pic.twitter.com/y8dwe39DRy — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) March 9, 2021

Ch-ch-check out the full discussion clip (below):

It doesn’t shock us too much that McCain, a white woman, had centered the topic on her own social media drama, as it’s definitely not the first time doing so on the show. The 36-year-old is also no stranger to the backlash; she recently got put on blast by John Oliver for her racist comments against the Asian community.

Do U think Meghan made the conversation about Chrissy’s Twitter exit all about herself? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via The View/YouTube & WENN/Avalon]