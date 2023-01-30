Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Expecting Their Second Child!!

Meghan Trainor is all about that bassinet! Gurl is pregnant! Again!

The singer announced on Monday that she and husband Daryl Sabara are officially expecting their second child! The 29-year-old shared the good news with People, saying:

“What a blessing. I’m just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I’m like, ‘I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.’ I’m halfway there — I want four kids!”

FOUR kids?! Her motherhood journey is only just beginning then!

Related: Remember Octomom? Her Kids Just Turned 14!!!

The couple already shares firstborn son Riley, whom they welcomed in February 2021, and it sounds like he’s super excited about becoming a big bro! Meghan revealed on the Today show:

“We try to tell him, ‘There’s a baby in the belly,’ but then he points to his belly now and is like, ‘Baby.’ And we’re like, ‘Oh no, it’s not in yours — it’s in Mama’s belly!'”

Despite feeling like she started showing way earlier than her first pregnancy, Meghan has managed to keep the baby news on the down-low thanks to wearing lots of hoodies. Referencing her hit Made You Look, she teased:

“Hoodies, babe! I wrote a smash that says, ‘Even with my hoodie on…’ I only wear hoodies. And everyone’s like, ‘You’re not even showing, you’re so small.’ I’m like, ‘Well, you can’t see me!’ For real.”

Hah!

Related: Keke Palmer Reveals The Sex Of Her Baby!

Now she’s four months into her pregnancy and already feeling a ton of firsts. She told People:

“It’s like a real pregnancy. The first one was like make-believe. I had no symptoms with Riley to the point where I was like, ‘We need to go to the doctor. There’s nothing in me.’ I got my symptoms late in my pregnancy with Riley. I got them a right away with this baby. I got red perioral dermatitis all over my face — so that’s been fun with makeup — and popped early and was very nauseous. I was sick, my boobies were aching. This one was a ride. It was a rocky ride, but luckily it was during the holidays, so I could just chill and lay down. I pee every 20 minutes, and I’m fully out of breath just from talking. It’s great.”

She’s also experiencing cravings for the first time, something that never happened the first time around. She dished:

“I didn’t feel extra hungry with Riley. This time I’m like, ‘I need a pickle.’ Even if I’m having chocolate or sweets, it needs to be followed with a pickle. It’s weird, but it’s great. I’ll eat a whole meal, and then I’ll be like, ‘I could keep going.'”

LOLz!

While the All About That Bass artist prepares to be a mother of two, she’s also releasing her very first book, Dear Future Mama, in which she’ll open up about her experience with pregnancy! She gushed:

“I’m an open book, and I love telling everybody everything about my grossness and all my truths. When someone goes, ‘Oh my God, me too,’ then it makes me feel like I’m not alone, and I’m like, ‘I’m not weird, my body’s not different. It’s normal.'”

She has SO much to be looking forward to this year!! Many congrats to the happy couple! We can’t wait to hear more about the little nugget when they arrive! Ch-ch-check out her daytime announcement (below)!

Cute!!!

Reactions?! Send us your thoughts on baby no. 2 (below)!

[Image via Meghan Trainor/Instagram & Today/YouTube]