Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor & Newborn Son Pose For ADORABLE Twinning Selfie — Look!

*Cue all the heart eye emojis*

On Wednesday, Meghan Trainor shared a sweet selfie (below) twinning with her 10-day-old son Riley! Flashing some adorable duck faces, the new momma captioned the Instagram:

“New phone background

Look at those little lips! / (c) Meghan Trainor/Instagram

C’mon, how cute is that?? That baby’s face could turn any bad day into a good one. Her famous friends seem to agree, considering many were found gushing in the comments. Actress Bailee Madison wrote:

“Oh. My. Gosh.”

“Being a mama is YOUR look!”

JoJo Siwa’s mother Jessalynn Siwa added:

“Twinning duck faces for the win .”

Even comedienne Whitney Cummings teased:

“Thank you for being my surrogate! When do you drop him off?”

Originally due on Valentine’s Day, the All About That Bass vocalist and her Spy Kids husband Daryl Sabara announced their firstborn arrived early on February 8 via c-section. The 27-year-old singer shared with followers:

“We are SO IN LOVE  Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”

Gotta admit, we’re so in love, too! And motherhood looks wonderful on you, Meghan!!

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN & Meghan Trainor/Instagram]

Feb 18, 2021 09:40am PDT

