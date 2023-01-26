Remember Octomom? Her Kids Just Turned 14!!!

Who could forget Octomom?! She was EVERYTHING in 2009!! Well, in case you did forget — or you’re just too young (LOLz) — here’s a refresher.

Octomom’s real name is Nadya (AKA Natalie) Suleman. She rose to then-viral fame way back in ’08 after being having eight IVF embryos transferred into her uterus at the same time. Doctors were shocked at the procedure, but the pregnancy went forward. And amazingly, it was actually successful! In late January 2009, she gave birth to eight kids. What a day that must have been…

The kids thankfully survived the pregnancy and birthing process. And after being stabilized and healthy, they made history as the first known set of octuplets to all survive infancy!!

Now, 14 years later, the kids are in their teens and apparently doing well! On Wednesday, Octomom shared a video clip with TMZ showing the eight not-so-little ones at home celebrating their 14th birthday, and it’s AH-Mazing to see them growing up!

The whole fam is vegan, and so all eight are chowing down on some vegan donuts for the big day. Along with it, Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah can all be seen busily singing happy birthday to themselves and each other, as you can see (below):

Damn!!!

They look happy, and healthy, and like they’re enjoying their birthday. That’s for sure! The fam has been through a lot over the years, so it’s good to see things are looking up now!

Of course, momma Suleman already had six kids prior to delivering those octuplets in early 2009. So clearly, the number 14 is really special for her and her family!!

