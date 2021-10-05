Meghan Trainor & Husband Daryl Sabara Have TWO Toilets In Their Bathroom So They Can Go Together!! WHAT??

Parents that poop together stay together? That’s Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara’s motto anyway!

In a new episode of Nicole Byer‘s Why Won’t You Date Me? podcast released on Friday, the pop star admitted she and her hubby have two toilets in the same bathroom so they can go AT THE SAME TIME!! The mom of newborn son Riley admitted:

“We just got a new house, and we did construction.”

Related: Meghan Trainor Finally Reveals ‘Horror’ Story Of Son’s ‘Terrifying’ Birth

Normal news, until she added:

“Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’”

Naturally, her contractor thought she was joking because WHO would want that, right? Especially when they could just wait or use one of the many other bathrooms in the big home?? But the couple, who have been married since 2018, insisted, and now she and the Spy Kids star actually use them together. The singer shared:

“We got two toilets sitting next to each other, and we’ve only pooped together twice. We pee at the same time a lot.”

Safe to say we’ve heard it all by now!!

Would U poop next to your SO, Perezcious readers?? We have to know! Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Brian To/WENN]