Meghan Trainor Lost 60 Lbs After Being In A 'Dark Place' Following Pregnancy Last Year

Meghan Trainor has never felt better in her skin!

We bet her new hit track Made You Look already convinced you of that — as she sings “I could have my Gucci on / I could wear my Louis Vuitton / But even with nothin’ on / Bet I made you look”! But it’s more than lyrics…

Meghan opened up to ET Canada on Monday about how her body changed a lot during and after her pregnancy when she welcomed her first son Riley with husband Daryl Sabara last year. She also talked pulling herself out of a very “dark place” after giving birth.

A large part of the change involved her weight, she candidly revealed:

“I was my heaviest I’ve ever been. I was like over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out.”

Since giving birth in February 2021, Meghan has lost an impressive 60 pounds — and not just because she wants to look her best, but because she wants to feel her best, she explained:

“I just wasn’t feeling great. I’ve never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place and I wanted to be in a great place for my son.”

Totally understandable!

The All About That Bass vocalist previously told Parents she suffered several “bumps” in the road before becoming a mother, including gestational diabetes and PTSD, so there were a lot of factors contributing to her mental and physical health declining. Also, Meghan is far from the first pregnant momma to face insecurities and other challenges after witnessing her body change during pregnancy. It’s a major transition to process!

Thankfully, the Grammy winner was motivated to work her way out of the “dark place,” and knew she could conquer anything following labor:

“So, I worked every day and challenged myself. I was like, ‘If I can survive a C-section, I can do anything!’ I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off like one week at a time, one pound.”

The process taught the songwriter so much about herself, she gushed:

“I learned that I do like healthy food and I learned what portions mean. And I learned my brain is so happy when I exercise, so I’m just [feeling] better than ever.”

Also, her health transformation worked SO well, she now considers herself to be in a really great place! The 28-year-old exclaimed:

“Nowadays I’m a good eight/nine. We’re up there!”

Aw! LOVE IT!! You can hear way more from Meghan (below)!

Becoming a parent is a huge shift in someone’s life, but we’re glad to know she rose above her obstacles to emerge a more confident woman and momma! Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

