Meghan Trainor Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump While Rocking A Cute Christmas Sweater!

Meghan Trainor and hubby Daryl Sabara have so much to be looking forward to in the next few months!

Not only is Christmas coming up, but the duo is expecting their first child together, and Meghan is fully in her third trimester and getting close to the big day!

Related: Meghan REFUSES To Have Pregnancy Sex With Hubby Daryl Sabara!

On Saturday, December 12, the All About That Bass singer posted an adorable new video to her official Instagram account, showing off her baby bump while having a little fun in front of the Christmas tree, as you can see (below):

Ha! Love it!!! And with this one… everybody’s gonna know! LOLz!

Now that she’s in that third trimester, too, it won’t be long now before there’s a little baby Trainor (or baby Sabara!) running around… we can’t wait!

‘Tis the season for Christmas cuteness, after all!

[Image via Meghan Trainor/Instagram]