Rebel Wilson Reveals The Royal Significance Behind Her Daughter's Name!

Rebel Wilson is explaining what went into naming her newborn daughter!

The Almond and the Seahorse actress spoke out about it on Tuesday, just one day after it was first revealed she’d welcomed a daughter into the world via surrogate! And as it turns out, Rebel’s decision on the girl’s full name — Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson — was very, very specific and VERY well thought out!

Speaking to People about the reasoning behind the beautiful baby name, Rebel was clear that she wanted it to be both original and close to her own “R” name. The 42-year-old star revealed where the “Royce” part of the moniker came from:

“I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one.”

And the double duo of middle names are both there for a specific purpose, as well!

According to the Pitch Perfect star, both “Lillian” and “Elizabeth” harken back to personal family references. Plus, there’s the happy connection to the beloved late Queen Elizabeth II with that second one:

“Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen.”

All the while, it sounds like parenting has been going great for Rebel alongside girlfriend Ramona Agruma so far, too!

The Australian actress explained to the outlet how motherhood has been “overwhelming and exciting” for her at this point in her life. She added that she’s feeling so much love from the little girl already:

“My love for her is just overflowing. She is gorgeous and perfect. I felt like, ‘Wow, this is such a precious miracle.'”

Of course, as we reported on Monday, the post Wilson made revealing her daughter’s birth via surrogate was full of gratitude and glee. In her announcement about the addition to her family, the Senior Year actress said that the surrogacy process “has been years in the making,” adding:

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved. … Particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

And now the little girl is here, and her proud momma is on top of the world!

