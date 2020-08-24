Melania Trump Secretly Recorded Trashing Donald & Ivanka — As Revealed In New Tell-All!

Working in Donald Trump’s White House is a seemingly endless cycle of lying, illegal behavior, getting fired, and writing a tell-all book snitching on everybody left behind.

The latest example of this toxic ouroboros is Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. Wolkoff, who formerly worked at Vogue planning the Met Gala and New York Fashion Week, was a longtime friend of Melania Trump. She later became an adviser to the First Lady and helped produce the inauguration in 2017.

Melania ended up cutting ties with Wolkoff amid controversy over spending by the Inaugural Committee. According to CNN, Trump’s $107 million inauguration was more than double that of his predecessors despite a serious downgrade in entertainment and size — leading many to wonder if some of that money wasn’t being pocketed somewhere along the way; Wolkoff’s firm WIS Media Partners was reportedly paid an exorbitant $26 million for their services.

Well, Wolkoff didn’t like how much she seemed spotlighted in the scandal. The 50-year-old told the New York Times that she had been “thrown under the bus” by the Trump administration. Now, she’s repaid her former friend by writing a tell-all book about their relationship — and apparently it includes some juicy details.

Journalist Yashar Ali reported that Wolkoff has is going to reveal some seriously harsh remarks about the president and his family. These comments will allegedly be shared in the memoir, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, out September 1. No word yet on what exactly Melania had to say behind her family’s backs, but sources apparently confirmed that Ivanka is specifically brought up in a not-so-flattering light.

But this won’t be something the Trumps can so easily wave away! According to Ali, there are receipts!

“In her book, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff quotes the First Lady making disparaging remarks about Ivanka Trump and some of the president’s other adult children. She even makes some negative remarks about her husband, President Trump.

Ooh, what does she say about Donald when he’s not around? We are dying to know — because for a First Lady who runs an anti-bullying campaign she has defended some pretty foul behavior of his in public.

Ali spills all he knows for now:

“It’s unclear what Wolkoff says that Mrs. Trump said about her family but I do know that the disparaging remarks are in the book and that Wolkoff taped conversations with Mrs. Trump without her knowing.”

He also adds:

“I‘m told that Wolkoff says in her book that most of Mrs. Trump’s disparaging comments about the Trump family were reserved for Ivanka Trump.”

That particular bad blood is right in line with everything we’ve heard about Melania and Ivanka behind closed doors — and each other’s backs.

Wolkoff has maintained that she was a “scapegoat” in the inauguration kerfuffle (a scandal that seems like child’s play compared to what we’ve lived through at this point!). There’s also clearly no love lost between this pair of pals — even the memoir’s description is scathing. It reads:

“Melania could have defended her innocent friend and confidant, but she stood by her man, knowing full well who was really to blame. The betrayal nearly destroyed Wolkoff.”

Yikes.

The book description further promises answers to questions such as:

“How did Melania react to the Access Hollywood tape and her husband’s affair with Stormy Daniels? Does she get along well with Ivanka? Why did she wear that jacket with ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ printed on the back? Is Melania happy being First Lady? And what really happened with the inauguration’s funding of $107 million? Wolkoff has some ideas…”

The news of these alleged Melania tapes comes on the heels of Trump’s niece Mary Trump releasing audio of Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, to the Washington Post. In the recordings, Barry called her brother “cruel,” a “brat,” and claimed “he has no principles.”

Unfortunately, based on what we’ve seen throughout the Trump presidency, we doubt any new audio recording would be that much more damaging to Trump’s reputation. That being said, we’re very interested to hear more about Melania’s trash-talking!

