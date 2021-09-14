Keke Palmer Reveals Met Gala's Measly Menu & Fans Compare It To The Fyre Festival!

Those lucky enough to attend the Met Gala will find it crawling with A-list celebs — but good luck finding a hearty meal!

After co-hosting Vogue’s live-stream of the red carpet with Ilana Glazer, the lovely and hilarious Keke Palmer showed fans that Anna Wintour’s prestigious fundraiser left much to be desired when it came to the food that was served.

On her Instagram Stories, the Scream Queens alum showed a questionable meal made up of a small portion of vegetables — including corn, tomatoes, mushroom, cucumbers — and some grains, writing in the caption:

“This is why they don’t show y’all the food I’m just playinnnn ”

See the small sample of sustenance (below).

Wow, srsly? We get this is a fashion event and all, but that’s what a plate should look like at the end of a meal — especially considering the hefty price tag of a ticket to the Met Gala! According to Page Six, event-goers have to pay $30,000 to $50,000 per ticket. But, to be fair, the costs are usually covered by fashion brands who invite celebrities and models as their guests.

Related: Halsey Couldn’t Attend Met Gala Because Of ‘Insane Pain’ Of Not Being Able To Breastfeed

Needless to say, fans weren’t impressed with the catering. Many, in fact, compared the Met Gala’s menu to the infamous cheese sandwich handed out at the Fyre Festival in 2017, with fans tweeting:

“They feeding y’all like it’s Fyre Festival ” “Didn’t the Fyre Festival at least have a cheese sandwich ” “Not me thinking the plate was a tortilla.”

Others noted that Tiffany Haddish may have been “onto something” when she brought fried chicken in a ziplock bag to the event in 2019. The comedienne told W Magazine at the time:

“Last year, I was so hungry. This year, I got me a bigger bag. Gonna put some fried chicken in it. Don’t tell nobody till tomorrow. I’ve already called a few people that I know are going like, ‘So, I’m going to bring the chicken. You bring the hot sauce, okay?’”

LOLz!

Despite the meal’s measly appearance, a lot of thought went into food preparation for the event, according to Vogue. The brand’s website claimed this year’s Met Gala featured a sustainable plant-based menu with recipes from 10 up-and-coming chefs based in New York City, who were all hand-selected by restaurateur-chef Marcus Samuelsson and Bon Appétit.

The menu items reportedly included a Niçoise-inspired salad, gimbap, coconut custard with tahini-lime Streusel and roasted strawberry jam, Awaze jar noodles, coconut and berry pavlova, and naz khatoon. Sounds good… on paper at least! On plate, it looks pretty skimpy…

Are YOU surprised by this, Perezious readers?

[Image via Avalon/WENN]