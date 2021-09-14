Halsey Couldn't Attend Met Gala Because Of 'Insane Pain' Of Not Being Able To Breastfeed

The stars showed up and showed out for last night’s Met Gala… except for Halsey.

The pop star, who uses she/they pronouns, recently gave birth to their first child Ender Aydin before releasing their critically acclaimed new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Basically, the new momma (real name Ashley Frangipane) has a lot to celebrate. But although she was in New York visiting family, she chose to stay in rather than attend the extravagant occasion commemorating the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Related: Halsey Says They ‘Got Treated Like A Teen Mom’ During Pregnancy

Asked by a fan on Twitter why they chose to sit the Met Gala out, the singer replied:

“I’m still breastfeeding <3 I only had my baby 7 weeks ago. There’s nothing more ‘American fashion’ than moms having to go back to work after just giving birth lol.”

They continued:

“I wouldn’t have had a way to pump my breasts which would have been insanely painful. I understand I’m incredibly privileged to afford time off, but the demands are still prevalent and the biology does not excuse me.”

When some fans still side-eyed the 26-year-old, who admittedly has a lot more privilege than most new moms, for referring to a swanky party like the Met Gala as “work,” she responded:

“My only point was people expecting me to be there so soon after having a baby and how it’s reflective of a more general social expectation of new moms in far more vulnerable positions. I wasn’t complaining at all!!!!”

The You should be sad artist also clapped back at a fan who pointed out they had spent a “date night” out on the town with parter Alev Aydin, pointing out the difference in “Being out for 3 hours vs 9!!!” She added:

“I’m sorry I don’t know why I have to explain this.”

De-escalating the confrontational tone that the exchange had taken on, the performer tried to explain further:

“I know a lot of my fans are parents but more aren’t either and I feel fortunate to share my experiences in a way that can hopefully connect with everyone in their own way. Per usual I’m learning in front of the whole world and I’m trying to do it with grace and composure “

They went on, getting real and raw:

“Idk I got leaky hurty boobs, a bloody swollen uterus, and a human being that depends on me as a life force. I recognize my privilege every single day and the time it affords me with my baby. but like it or not my body is gonna do what it wants. I’m doing my best to juggle it all!”

Hear, hear!

Related: Teresa Palmer’s Been Breastfeeding For Almost EIGHT YEARS STRAIGHT!!

She concluded:

“I am so grateful. For my baby after everything I went through to get pregnant. For my undeserved comfort to spend time home. For the blessing to make art as a form of employment. But postpartum does not discriminate. That’s all I meant to say.”

It’s never a bad thing to point out the sexist and unreasonable demands society places on mothers. However, because it’s the Internet, the back-and-forth with followers created tension amongst fans and spurred even more negativity. Halsey ended up deleting the tweets, posting these follow ups (below):

I love liv very much and none of my tweets last night were intended with venom. I only sought to offer a gentle explanation as to why I stand by the statement I made. I realize stan Twitter is irrational + passionate sometimes and I shouldn’t bring nuanced topics to the platform — h (@halsey) September 14, 2021

I often treat this space as a means of having conversations with you all in a candid way but the consequences for the people I respond to are imbalanced and unfair. We can talk about all things art and keep it light moving forward ❤️ — h (@halsey) September 14, 2021

What do U think of all this, Perezcious readers? Was Halsey taking an appropriate stand for new mommas everywhere? Or does a pop star missing out on a rich people party not fall under the working moms sympathy umbrella? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Halsey/Instagram]