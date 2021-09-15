Texas Man Arrested After Dressing Up As Michael Myers & Roaming Around A Local Beach

You know what they say: you can always make people smile by dressing up as a horror movie monster and roaming around your local community!

Okay, *they* don’t say that — but one Texas lawyer might. Mark Metzger thought dressing up as the iconic Michael Myers from the Halloween movies would bring smiles to people’s faces. Instead, it ended in his arrest!

According to The Daily News, Galveston police received a call on Monday about a masked man holding what appeared to be a bloody knife while strolling along the beach ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Just when you THINK you’ve seen it all, someone walks past you down the Galveston beach dressed like Michael Myers in Halloween ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas ????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/tiztJb4fNc — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) September 13, 2021

Officers found the man dressed just like the un-killable serial killer and put him in handcuffs before determining the blood and knife were fake. The apparent villain was identified as Metzger, who was cited for disorderly conduct and eventually released by authorities, KTRK reported.

In a Facebook post on Monday night, Metzger said he was “still fuzzy on what exactly was illegal” but insisted he only pulled the stunt to bring joy to locals. He wrote:

“Bringing positive vibes to the gloom and doom out there, generating some laughter, helping people crack a smile, and restoring our faith in humanity through humor is 100% what I’m about. It’s all I’ve been about my entire life. My methods might not work for everyone, but I guarantee I’ll please more than I’ll piss off.”

He might be right about that. While speaking to KTRK, the lawyer said some people stopped for a couple of photographs and the beach patrol even played the Halloween movie theme song. Of course, not everyone was a fan of the getup. He explained:

“I just don’t think they appreciate it that much. I guess there’s some people out there that don’t have a sense of humor or, you know, can’t please them all.”

Although he’s pulled stunts like this before, Metzger noted that this was the first time one of his pranks was met with “lethal force.” He told the station of his arrest:

“It felt like a scene out of ‘Scooby-Doo’ after they handcuffed me and pulled the mask off, like, ‘I would have gotten away with it if wasn’t for those meddling Karens, you know?”

LOLz!

When asked if he would do it again, the lawyer said:

“If I had to do it all over again, I absolutely would.”

Good to know, because Halloween — and the upcoming flick Halloween Kills — is right around the corner! What would you do if YOU saw Michael Myers IRL, Perezcious readers?

