Mike Caussin Talks Ex Jana Kramer's Kids Calling Someone Else 'Dad': 'That One Stings The Most'

Jana Kramer is co-parenting her kiddos with her ex Mike Caussin and new hubby Allan Russell, and it’s going well enough. But they’re getting closer to their new father figure, and it’s a dagger in Mike’s heart.

The parents all discussed the situation on this week’s episode of the Whine Down podcast. Jana and her husband co-parent the television star’s kids she shares with her ex, Jolie and Jace, and also have their own baby, Roman. She asked Mike how he’d feel if the two oldest kids decided to start calling Allan “dad”, and he said:

“That’s a tough one. They’ve never called Allan dad at my house. I’m not going to sit here and tell them you can’t call him what you want to call him.”

The One Tree Hill alum then interjected, letting listeners know they’d already talked about this behind-the-scenes:

“Which we also had a conversation about that too. All three of us, remember, when we had a conversation last year when I was pregnant with Roman. And we’re like, ‘We can’t say what they can and can’t do. If they want to call him the Easter Bunny, they can call him the Easter Bunny. They can call him whatever he wants. I’m not going to say, ‘You have to call him Dad.'”

The former tight end agreed — but did admit it would hurt him a lot if the kids were to call Allan “dad.”

He said:

“Yeah, and you don’t. No one has to do any kind of correcting. But that one stings the most. If I were to hear it, or if the kids tell me, ‘Oh, Mom told us to call him Dad.’ That would send me.”

Completely understandable! And the Scottish soccer player agreed immediately — he doesn’t want to take that place in Jolie and Jace’s lives. Jana went on to say she mostly calls her hubby by his first name for her older kids’ sake:

“Yeah I think the only thing is, with now Roman, it’s more like I still say Allan 90 percent of the time, but sometimes I’ll be like, ‘Go give this to Dad’ because it’s Roman.”

Mike said he was “cool” with that. We mean, Roman is Allan’s kid, so it works! But he still wants to be “dad” to his kids:

“And that I’m cool with and I’m able to separate myself to a degree. But yeah that’s just the hardest thing. Again, it’s like missing moments with the kids. It is what it is. Comes with the territory.”

Perfectly reasonable! It’s great to hear these three have already talked about those things and come to a solid agreement about it. But we do have to say, if Mike wanted to be the only man in his kids’ lives, he prollllllllly shouldn’t have cheated on their mom so much, just sayin’.

