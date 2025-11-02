Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Opens Up About Getting His ‘Abs Back’ Amid Impressive Weight Loss & Sobriety Journey!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has his mojo back!

2010 Mike just called… He wants to make a comeback in 2025! And he VERY much has! You might have noticed a change in the Jersey Shore star lately… Gone is Big Daddy Sitch, and back is Mr. Gym, Tan, Laundry himself! The 43-year-old sat down with the New York Post on Saturday to talk about completely transforming his body to bring back his famous abs! He told the outlet:

“I probably haven’t been this weight since 19 or 20 years old. I’m also realizing that maybe a lot of genetics have to do with it because as soon as I lost the weight, the abs are just there. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, God decided to give me back my abs.’”

The reality TV star told the outlet in order to achieve his new and improved physique, he hopped on a fitness plan that demanded two-hour gym visits five days a week. He’s also completely transformed his diet from what fans became familiar with on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. He now eats meaner and leaner, axing Italian staples like pasta and chicken cutlets. He told the outlet:

“Abs are made in the kitchen. I never cheated on my diet, but I’m going to start to implement that cheat day because I’m down to 180 [lbs.] now.”

The Reality Check author also revealed that MTV producers doubted he could ever get back the abs that made him famous all the way back in 2010 — which only made him more determined to get his groove back:

“I started telling production at MTV, ‘I think I’m going to get ‘The Situation’ back. I’m putting in the work, I’m starting to look good.’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, okay,’ because I’m not a spring chicken. I’m not in my 20s anymore.”

While Mike has been putting in hard work to get his body back, fans have also noticed another area of his physique that they suspect he’s changed: his face. He told the outlet:

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, he had a facelift,’ because I had just showed my face. It was all over the press … And I’m like, ‘It was gym, tanning, laundry.’”

The father-of-three also denied using any weight loss drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro since the method can also chip away at muscle while burning fat.

Overall, we’re seeing a completely transformed Mike Sorrentino! Which is definitely a welcome change after he’s been through so much in the past decade and change, including a battle with addiction, tax evasion, prison time, and more:

“What a journey I’ve had from having my abs when I was first introduced to the world to now post prison, post addiction, recovery and now having them again … this is the evolution of The Situation. I have the family and the story and the sobriety, and now I got the abs back. All those things are priceless. You have to earn those. I put the work in for all of that.”

