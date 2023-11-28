Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Convinced Wife To Let Him Sell 'Emergency Sex Tape' After Blowing Jersey Shore Money On Drugs!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has an ace in the hole he’s held on to for years in case of a rainy day! Well, something in the hole anyway…

Perezcious readers will know that the Jersey Shore star has had quite the battle with drug addiction over the course of his stardom. While he may be clean and sober now, it was a completely different story while he was filming the hot MTV show back in the day — and it took him to some pretty desolate places financially. But in a new interview promoting his upcoming memoir, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation — How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, the 41-year-old revealed he kept a secret sex tape in his back pocket as a little “insurance policy” for if he were to ever need a bit of extra cash… And the day DID come.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, he confessed he used to carry some sort of drug on him “at all times” — no matter where he was. He explained:

“I was wild. I was careless. I was reckless, and I fell prey to drug addiction. I was into everything. I had everything on me at all times in my Louis Vuitton bag. Everything.”

The reality star admitted he’d travel on planes with Xanax and Valium, and would always have marijuana and cocaine when he wasn’t. He added:

“Eventually I became dependent and I became addicted on these substances.”

He even admitted to once trying heroin, which he always “thought was dirty.” By the height of his addiction, he said he’d spent a whopping $500,000 on drugs!! A HALF MIL!!! He explained:

“I did spend about half a million dollars on cocaine and oxycodone.”

Holy s**t!!!

And when his money eventually started running low, he said he had to consider selling his own sex tape, something he’d held onto for years, to supplement his income:

“I was down on my luck, and I wanted to soften the fall, and there was that emergency sex tape. I had to tell my mother and [wife] Lauren, ‘I have to do this, it’s been here for years.’”

And they gave him the green light?! Wow! The reason we haven’t all seen this vid? The right price never presented itself, so the New York native decided against selling the x-rated film:

“The video wasn’t released [because] the offers weren’t good enough. They were a combo of revenue from the sales or streams. It wasn’t as big of an upfront payment as I wanted. It wasn’t Jersey Shore money, so I wasn’t going to put myself out there like that.”

Wow…

As of now, he says the tape has “been destroyed.” At least he thinks so, so chances are slim it’d ever come to light. And thankfully, he’s been sober since 2015 and happily married to his college love, with whom he’s currently expecting his third child.

He did have to the big house for eight months as the result of tax evasion, but he didn’t let that get in the way of staying on track with a healthy and happy life!

WOW. What a story! Will you be picking up his memoir when it drops on December 19?? Let us know in the comments down below!

