Miley Cyrus Fans Are Concerned She Joined A CULT!

Did Miley Cyrus join a cult?

Back in January, the beloved singer came in like a Wrecking Ball and smashed the competition out of the water with her chart-topping hit Flowers, and two months later, it’s full album, Endless Summer Vacation. Still to this day, Flowers remains in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100, and serves as one of Miley’s biggest successes in recent years! But despite all the acclaim, she’s kind of gone M.I.A. — besides for a special she shot for Disney+, she hasn’t really done any live performances, and fans are beginning to wrack their brains as to what’s holding her back…

Time to get on your tinfoil hats, Perezcious readers.

In a TikTok shared by user @michelletok last week, the young woman addressed a rumor she saw on Twitter that the Hannah Montana star had “joined a cult.” And she went on a bit of a deep dive:

“The cult is called the Modern Mystery School, and it’s not really a school, it’s allegedly an organization that trains healing practitioners in the tradition of the lineage of King Solomon. These healers are encouraged to join sacrifices every year and sign contracts stating that they aren’t allowed to tell anyone about it.”

Uhhh…

The TikToker then showed a pic of Miley with two women by the names of Lily and Blue, who she claims are “allegedly healers at the cult school.” She explained:

“They allegedly met Miley in February of 2023 right after Flowers dropped, and encouraged her to join their cult. And, allegedly, this is the reason that Miley’s been so M.I.A. No performances, no public appearances, no promotion for the album at all, aside from the Disney+ special that was back in March.”

This is certainly a lot to take in, to say the least…

The TikToker then suggested that the Angels Like You singer’s Instagram could be run by interns, claiming that her captions have gone from being very “loving” and “personal,” to sounding “very AI generated.” She then added another pic of Miley with Lily and Blue from an alleged cult lecture, and included clip from Miley’s older sister Brandi, who addressed The Climb singer’s social media absence on a recent podcast, simply putting that fans are beginning to “say crazy s**t.”

Ha! Couldn’t have said it better ourselves!

You can check out the full TikTok (below):

Honestly, we kind of have to agree with Brandi on this one. While we don’t know for sure what Miley’s daily life looks like, but she did tell British Vogue back in May that she’s just not really that into touring at this stage of her life. She explained at the time:

“This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans and everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road.”

That’s definitely a little easier to believe than becoming the newest member of a cult, LOLz!! But you never know… Ch-ch-check out some Twitter reactions to the speculation (below):

What do YOU think of the theory, Perezcious readers? Is there validity, or is it just another wild rumor? Let us know in the comments down below!

