Britney Spears & Will.i.am Debuting New Single Tomorrow -- Teaser Already Out -- LISTEN!

We knew this was coming — and now it’s here!!

Earlier this month, we reported on Britney Spears‘ reported forthcoming collaboration with will.i.am on a new single. And now, based on a Monday Twitter reveal from the Black Eyed Peas musician, that song will be released TOMORROW!!!

Related: Britney Has One MAJOR Qualm Before Publishing Her Forthcoming Memoir!

On Monday afternoon, will.i.am took to Twitter to share a 16-second clip of the new single Mind Your Business. It didn’t give fans much, but it gave us juuuuuust enough to get excited for Tuesday’s full debut!

In the vid, you can first hear the BEP star drop his tagline over a beat:

“You are now, now rockin’ with will.i.am and…”

Before the Baby One More Time singer’s voice caps it:

“…Britney, bitch!”

OMG!

Then, a woman’s voice is heard saying “Mind your business, bitch,” for good measure! An appropriate song for what Brit has been going through…

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

There you have it!!

Reactions??

[Image via BigBoyTV/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]