Miley Cyrus Fantasizes About 'Sharing A Life' With Harry Styles: 'He's Looking Real Good'

Could Harry Styles’ dating problems be a thing of the past?

In a new holiday-themed interview with British radio channel Heart, Miley Cyrus admitted to having a crush on the former One Direction heartthrob! During a game of “Would You Rather,” the pop star was asked by host Mark Wright about whether she’d choose kissing Justin Bieber or Harry, and you can only imagine her reply about the UK crooner!

Miley confessed for listeners:

“Harry, that’s easy. Justin Bieber I’ve known way too long, and it’s like a family. Harry Styles! He’s looking really good.”

The 28-year-old made point to reference the Adore You singer’s gender-fluid Vogue cover shoot, which you no doubt remember sparked an outdated debate about “manly men.” The Midnight Sky performer is all on board for the fashion choices, though, emphasizing:

“Really good. I’m into the fishnets.”

And while most celebs try to skirt around these kinds of questions quickly, the Disney Channel alum took her answer seriously, even analyzing why the A-listers would be a perfect pair, saying:

“And we have very similar tastes. I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together—it just makes sense.”

Clearly she’s thought about this before!

But as we reported earlier this month, the sexy British singer is in “no hurry to date” during the pandemic, according to an Us Weekly source. They did add though that he has “some options in the pipeline” of possible romantic matches, which may be all the better for Miley, who denied an offer to be set up with the musician.

Perhaps still reeling from her summer fling with Cody Simpson, the songstress remarked:

“Everyone is always playing Cupid for me these days.”

All that in mind, a little family controversy could disrupt a future match made in heaven, too. Little sister Noah Cyrus was called out for using an insensitive term when sharing her opinions on the pop star’s Vogue cover outfit, captioning a pic of Harry:

“he wears this dress better than any of u nappy ass heauxz.”

The 20-year-old later apologized, claiming she was unaware of the term’s meaning, writing:

“i am mortified that i used a term without knowing the context and history, but i know now and i am horrified and truly sorry… i will never use it again. thank you for educating me. i in no way meant to offend anyone. i am so sorry.”

Elsewhere in Miley’s new interview, it sounded like she was over returning to a former lover, revealing she’d rather be creating new memories versus revisiting the past. When asked to choose between kissing Dua Lipa and Cardi B, she divulged:

“I’ve kinda already kissed Dua. Maybe Cardi. I like to do things that I’ve never done before, something new. I’d kiss Cardi.”

Even though this all came about in a silly game, we can’t help but imagine Cyrus and Styles together. With shared experiences of growing up in the spotlight, the star might be onto something here. Anyway, a response that fast to that kind of question has to amount to some feeling, even if just a playful crush, right?!

What do you think, Perezcious readers?! Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]