Noah Cyrus Apologizes For Using Racially Insensitive Word To Defend Harry Styles!

Noah Cyrus is super embarrassed right now!

The Grammy nominee took to social media to apologize for using a racially insensitive word after critics called her out for it. It all began when Miley Cyrus’ younger sis posted on her Instagram Story to support Harry Styles’ much-discussed Vogue photoshoot, in which he donned a Gucci jacket over a dress.

Related: Harry Claps Back At Criticism Of Gender-Fluid Vogue Cover!

During her attempt to defend the One Direction alum from the conservative critics of his gender-bending style, the 20-year-old made a big mistake, using a term she apparently didn’t know the meaning of. She shared a pic of Harry with the caption:

“he wears this dress better than any of u nappy ass heauxz.”

OMG… gurl, no!

Naturally, critics put the July songstress on blast for using the racially insensitive term “nappy” — which, for those who don’t know, is a historically negative reference to natural Black hair textures.

Twitter users immediately sounded the alarm, with one writing:

“Noah cyrus said she thought nappy meant tired you yt ppl need to stop using words you hear black ppl say……. y’all don’t even be knowing the meaning y’all be saying it just to look cool it’s aggy”

Well, turns out Noah got the lesson she needed. The starlet returned to social media on Thursday to claim that she didn’t know the “context and history” of the term, and thanked her critics for educating her. She wrote on her IG Story:

“i am mortified that i used a term without knowing the context and history, but i know now and i am horrified and truly sorry… i will never use it again. thank you for educating me. i in no way meant to offend anyone. i am so sorry.”

Seems genuine enough. However, not everyone accepted Noah’s apology.

Related: Miley Reveals She Still Loves Liam Hemsworth & MORE In Wild Interview

Black conservative commentator Candace Owens — who originally criticized Harry’s wardrobe by demanding we “bring back manly men” — felt that Noah’s comment was directed at her, and needless to say she wasn’t happy about it. She wrote on Twitter:

“Care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a ‘nappy ass hoe’ is not racist? I’m all ears. You guys love cancel culture… [Miley Cyrus] come get your sister!”

Yikes. Sounds like some people are gonna need more than an IG apology before they forgive Noah.

What do U think about this one, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Instar/WENN]