Mindy Kaling Accused Of Causing Huge Car Crash While On Cell Phone In New Lawsuit

Mindy Kaling‘s in trouble!

The Office star is being sued for a minimum of $25,000 for causing “grave bodily injury” to another woman in a car accident. And if these claims are to be believed, Mindy is very much at fault! In legal documents obtained by The Blast, the alleged victim accused the Mindy Project creator of “reckless conduct” — including “use of her cellphone” — that led to the crash.

The incident happened back in January 2019, when the Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? author happened to be on her way to an interview with Variety. Described as “looking slightly frazzled but otherwise unimpaired,” she told the outlet:

“When you get in a car accident on Highland and Fourth and your car is totaled and looky-loos come up and ask to take a photo with you, then you wish that you weren’t everyone’s best friend.”

Well, it’s safe to say she’s not this woman’s best friend, as the alleged victim claimed she sustained bodily injuries as well as “shock and injury to the nervous system.” She claims to also continue to suffer “great physical, mental, and nervous pain.” Detailing the accident, the suit read:

“Kaling ran a stop sign and collided into the vehicle [the woman] was in. … [Kaling] negligently entrusted, managed, maintained, drove and operated their vehicle including, but certainly not limited to, the use of [her] cellphone at or about the time of this accident.”

The suit goes on to say the 41-year-old’s “reckless conduct” caused the “vehicles to collide causing the described injuries” as well as “severely [damaging]” the alleged victim’s car.

Per The Blast, Mindy stands accused of violating several regulations, laws, and statutes, including:

“[Regulations] relating to the safe operation of a vehicle, maintaining control of a vehicle, traveling at a safe speed for the conditions, keeping a proper look-out, and other traffic safety rules and regulations.”

This suit is like a dark lining to the silver cloud Mindy has been on lately.

The actress recently revealed that she’d secretly given birth to her second child, a son named Spencer. She explained how easy it was to keep under wraps during quarantine in an appearance on Today. She said:

“I would occasionally have meetings. So from here up, I would have to look nice, but I was just kind of like pregnant, and no one saw. And I just thought, ‘What if I could get away with this?'”

The multi-hyphenate has a lot on her plate coming up: on top of a recently released book of essays and the upcoming second season of her popular Netflix YA series Never Have I Ever, she’s slated to co-write pal Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde 3 and will produce and star in HBO Max’s film adaptation of writer Jennifer Weiner’s novel Good In Bed.

With a new baby in the house and a lawsuit to worry about, it’s probably good she’s got so much work coming in! LOLz!

