Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against The Kardashians Is Moving Forward -- Thanks To 'Substantial Evidence'! Whoa!

The Kardashian-Jenner clan’s latest legal effort to silence Blac Chyna amid her ongoing lawsuit has failed, and now the reality TV star is finally getting her day in court!

The 32-year-old has been fighting the famous family for the last three years over their alleged involvement in the cancellation of her E! reality series with baby daddy Rob Kardashian. She claims Rob & Chyna ended not because of the titular couple’s nasty breakup but because the KarJenners worked behind the scenes to sabotage her.

But on Tuesday, a judge denied the Kardashians’ motion to dismiss the suit which means this matter will finally be addressed — and that’s a HUGE win for the disgruntled star!

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, spoke about the Los Angeles Superior Court judge’s decision on behalf of her “thrilled” client in a statement to Us Weekly:

“Blac Chyna will seek millions in compensatory and punitive damages from Kris [Jenner], Kim [Kardashian], Khloé [Kardashian], and Kylie [Jenner] for defamation, intentional interference with contract, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage. Chyna is ‘beyond thrilled’ that she will have her day in court.”

The suit is moving forward thanks to “substantial evidence” submitted by the mother-of-two, born Angela Renée White, including unaired footage from what would have been the show’s second season. That part is really important because the cable network told Variety in July 2017 that the short-lived spinoff series had been put “on hold,” adding it had “not been in production for several months and the series is not currently on the E! schedule.” This footage seems to debunk those claims.

The network also stated they planned to “follow the family’s lead” regarding whether or not to move forward, despite already renewing Rob & Chyna for another season. Hmm…

Clearly, there was something going on behind closed doors — but was it just typical TV business? Or something worse?

Later that year, Chyna filed legal docs alleging that the Kardashian-Jenner clan used their “power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season.” Ciani also claimed that her client’s reality career was “permanently damaged” by the KarJenner’s alleged actions.

The trial is scheduled to begin next year on November 29, 2021. Something to jot down on your calendars, for sure!

In addition to Chyna’s case against the KUWTK stars, she will also face Rob in a separate trial regarding the pair’s revenge porn scandal. Remember when Dream Kardashian‘s dad posted explicit photos of his ex on social media in 2017 after their split? It sounds like he’ll finally have to answer for that move, too.

While the model can definitely count this as hopeful progress, she still has a long road ahead of her in court. As a reminder, Rob is still seeking permanent primary custody over their shared child, citing his baby momma’s assault and battery charge in his case.

