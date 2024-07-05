Mindy Kaling Shares First Glimpse Of Baby Daughter's Face In New 4th Of July Pics! LOOK!

Mindy Kaling celebrated her first Fourth of July as a momma of three!

In case you missed it, the 45-year-old actress revealed last month she secretly welcomed her third child — a baby girl named Anne — back in late February. And now, she finally shared an adorable first glimpse at her youngest daughter’s face!

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Mindy posted several pictures of her family at the shore for Independence Day. One of the photos included in the post featured Anne sitting on her lap. In the snapshot, you only see a tiny bit of her baby girl’s face. Another showed The Office alum holding her daughter’s hand as they watched the waves crash together. Aww!

Other pics featured Mindy smiling at the camera in a sun hat and her 6-year-old daughter Katherine and 3-year-old son Spencer playing in the grass, walking on rocks at the beach, and their legs covered in sand. Check out how Mindy and her kiddos celebrated the Fourth (below):

So sweet!

It looks like Mindy and her kiddos had such a great time during the holiday! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Mindy Kaling/Instagram]