Madonna Celebrates ‘Miraculous Recovery’ From ‘Life-Threatening' Infection That Hospitalized Her One Year Ago In New Fourth Of July Post!

Madonna had a lot to be grateful for this Fourth of July.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the singer marked the anniversary of her “miraculous recovery” from a serious illness that hospitalized her. As you may recall, she ended up in the intensive care unit and was placed in a medically induced coma for a few days in June after being found unconscious at her home in New York City. Her manager, Guy Oseary, said at the time that she suffered from “a serious bacterial infection” and was expected to make a “full recovery.”

And thankfully, a full recovery happened! She was released from the hospital in July. Following a postponement, she was then able to head out on the road again for her world tour. Now, she is reflecting on her health battle on the one-year anniversary of her release from the hospital. She wrote alongside pictures from her Independence Day celebrations:

“Happy 4th of July! A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler. I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful!”

Madge definitely gave us all a fright back then! But we’re glad she is doing so well now — and seemingly getting cozy with a new man! Get it, girl! Check out the post, including her pics with a mystery guy (below):

