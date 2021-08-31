Hugely Popular Influencer Miss Mercedes Morr Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

One of social media’s biggest stars has died in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to reports, influencer Miss Mercedes Morr — who has a whopping 2.6 million Instagram followers, including stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg — was found dead at her home in Richmond, Texas.

On Sunday, Richmond Police officers responded to a welfare check at the apartment complex where Morr resided and found two dead bodies inside her unit. Lying dead with the 33-year-old model was Kevin Alexander Accorto, who police have identified as the suspect.

The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner has since ruled Morr’s cause of death as homicide by strangulation and traumatic concussion. Accorto’s death was ruled a suicide by multiple sharp force trauma, the medical examiner said. Authorities are investigating to determine the motive, as it’s not believed there was a relationship between Morr and the 34-year-old Florida resident.

The relationship between Miss Mercedes and Accorto is not yet known publicly, but it does appear the killing wasn’t random.

Neighbors told local news outlets they’ve always felt safe in the complex, which is about 30 miles outside of Houston. Noting that the deaths have left the community shaken, Roderick Shaw told NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston:

“What I thought was safe it seems is not. We have so many rules and so many guidelines I would never expect someone to breach our security and someone be murdered on this property.”

Resident Edna Swist added:

“We have the gates, the fence. You got to have a code to get in a code to get out. I’m just in shock.”

So devastating.

In the wake of her death, many of Morr’s social media followers have paid tribute on her IG page. Bow Wow commented on her most recent picture:

“Stop playing we just spoke on thurs. Don’t do me like this yo! Naaa.”

DJ Mr Rogers commented:

“Always a sweetheart. The city will truly miss you!”

Rapper Brittany Bangaz wrote:

“Please tell me this is not real… Mercedez I’m so sorry. You did not deserve this at all. You had your whole life ahead of you. I remember all our times we had and you have always been the sweetest woman in the world. God bless you and your family. I’m sorry Mercedez rest in heaven.”

Our hearts go out to the victim’s loved ones as police continue to search for answers.

