Dog The Bounty Hunter's Stepdaughter Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges -- Says She Was Defending Momma Beth's Memory!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s stepdaughter Cecily Chapman was arrested for domestic violence allegedly against her fiancé last month while in Honolulu, Hawaii. Now, the star is opening up about the legal trouble (which comes amid already dramatic family controversy).

According to TMZ, the alleged victim — Matty Smith (lower inset) — called the police after the couple had been drinking and gotten into an argument. He claimed his girlfriend of 5 years became “abusive” and that this was not the first time she had lashed out at him — though it was the first time he involved police.

Related: ‘Sad’ Dog The Bounty Hunter Pays Tribute Late Wife Weeks After Getting Engaged!

During this specific altercation, which allegedly happened on July 31, Cecily reportedly became “verbally and physically abusive” toward Matty, even punching him on “both sides” of the face. The outlet added:

“She punched him on both sides of his face and bit his upper back, leaving a mark with swelling and bruising.”

She BIT him?? Dang!

The Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed that Cecily had been placed under arrest for misdemeanor abuse of a household member but that no charges had been filed.

The daughter of Beth Chapman, who sadly passed away from Stage 4 lung cancer in 2019, came clean about the unfortunate incident on Monday — and she apparently had no regrets! Her memory of the evening is very different, to say the least. She alleges she was the victim, not Smith. Claiming she was egged on after an “altercation where a man struck me and said vile things about the memory of my dead mother,” she insisted:

“I used proportional response, disabled the aggressor, and stood up for the memory of my mom. She would have handled it quite the same way, I can assure you.”

Wow. Not only is she proud of her actions, she says she’d do it again!

“If you put your hands on Cecily Chapman you will get your ass kicked.”

Yup, reminds us never to mess with her!

Related: Nick Jonas Enjoys His ‘Snack’ Of A Wife Priyanka Chopra!

This arrest comes less than a month since Cecily told The Sun that she and her fiancé had decided to spend “time apart for a little bit.” While she did not reveal why the couple felt they needed to hit pause on their relationship, it didn’t sound like a complete breakup. The 28-year-old mused:

“It could be a year, it could be six months, it could be two years, it can be a long time. So, we’re just not sure. I’m definitely not in a rush to get married.”

She did not mention at the time that the break came after a fistfight.

Speaking of weddings, this arrest comes after the young Chapman made headlines for revealing she and her stepsister Bonnie were not invited to Dog’s upcoming wedding to Francie Frane. He is set to tie the not on Thursday, but neglected to include two of his daughters — and they think that’s because they remind him too much of his late wife Beth, whom he reportedly cheated on.

Bonnie also believes she may have been booted off the guest list for activism work with Black Lives Matter and for continuing to support Unleashed TV, where she is creating a show about dismantling systemic racism. It’s the same network that supposedly fired her dad for his use of “epithets.” The 52-year-old rancher and soon-to-be bride allegedly sent a text to Bonnie confirming she’d been uninvited to the special event because she neglected to stand up for her father after he was axed from the streaming platform. Yeesh, so complicated!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Cecily B Chapman/Duane Lee Chapman/Instagram]