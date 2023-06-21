Stepson Of Missing Billionaire On Titanic Sub Claps Back At Cardi B After She Roasted Him For Attending Blink-182 Concert!

Brian Szasz is clapping back after Cardi B and a slew of other haters on the internet called him out for attending a Blink-182 concert while his stepdad is currently missing in the ocean!

Let’s back up a sec. If you haven’t been following this saga, an OceanGate Expeditions submarine went down into the depths of the North Atlantic Ocean on Sunday morning to visit the Titanic wreck with five people on board. Bu pretty quickly into their trek, they lost contact with their crew and have been missing ever since.

There’s currently a massive investigation underway in hopes of finding them — and officials only have a few hours left until the vessel runs out of oxygen. The last major revelation was that sonar devices had detected eerie “banging sounds” believed to be coming from those in the submarine. Now, it’s a race against the clock to track the white sub down, and it’s obviously a very scary and serious situation, which is why many have been left baffled by Brian’s behavior lately.

Brian is the stepson of passenger Hamish Harding, a British billionaire and private jet broker, who spent some $250k on this risky adventure.

As the news was breaking that Hamish and the others were lost at sea, his stepson took to social media to reveal he was coping in a rather unconventional way… by going to rock out at his favorite band’s concert in San Diego on Monday night. He even tweeted at the band to get their attention and sympathy and posted a selfie taken near the merch table. Wild stuff.

So wild it caught the attention of Mz. Cardi — who had some THOUGHTS on the audio engineer’s coping mechanisms! In a heated Instagram Story post, the Bodak Yellow rapper argued on Tuesday:

“One of the billionaires, their stepson is at a concert, at a Blink-182 concert. And people are like ‘what is he supposed to do, be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?’ Yes! You are supposed to be at the house sad, be crying for me. You are supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me. Isn’t it sad that you are a whole f**king billionaire and nobody gives a f**k about you? Like, you’re missing, and motherf**kers are ready to shake d**ks at concerts. That’s crazy! I’d rather be broke and poor, and, like, knowing I’m loved.”

Cardi B speaks on billionaire lost on the submarine ???? “I’d rather be broke and love” pic.twitter.com/0ShQVDTE10 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 21, 2023

And there were a TON of people who felt the same way!! Also, it doesn’t help that amid this crisis, Brian’s only continued to keep up the unusual social media activity, such as hitting up an OnlyFans model. Not exactly the actions of someone distraught over their missing family member!

So, what does he have to say for himself?! Brian is back on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon with a strong message for Cardi and his haters. Sharing a TMZ article about the musician’s rant, he tweeted:

“@iamcardib⁩ What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!”

He followed up with:

“Cardi B We know all your latest releases are trash but is your career this desperate for attention now??”

Damn!

Dare we say, he’s acting way more emotional about this than Hamish’s disappearance!! Oof!

We totally understand everyone copes with disasters like this in their own way — and we can’t imagine how scary this must be for his whole family and all of Hamish’s friends! Our thoughts and prayers are, of course, with those in the sub. As for Brian, well, we’d log off social media ASAP if we were him. It’s really not doing him any favors! Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

