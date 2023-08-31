Doctors Clear Mitch McConnell To Return To Senate -- Claim Second Public Freeze Caused By WHAT?!

Senator Mitch McConnell is headed back to the office again after his second unsettling freeze during a news conference.

As you may recall, on Wednesday, we covered the jaw-dropping moment when the Senate Minority Leader appeared to freeze up and zone out in the middle of a press scrum. That was the second shocking physiological lockdown the 81-year-old Kentucky politician had experienced in recent weeks. And now, doctors are finally offering answers.

On Thursday, McConnell’s doctor Brian Monahan released a statement to the Washington Post and others, claiming the Kentucky senator was suffering from a “concussion” and “dehydration” in recent weeks. The medical professional said:

“I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team. After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned.”

Per the AP, Dr. Monahan also added:

“Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration.”

Jeez…

So that’s it, then? A concussion and dehydration? …Really?! When did he get a concussion? Are they going to explain that? If it’s making such a high-placed public servant incapacitated, shouldn’t we be kept informed? Certainly the people in his state should know, right? Hmm…

The Senate will reconvene next week after what has been about a month-long break. Hopefully McConnell will be OK by then?

FWIW, Joe Biden referenced McConnell’s health during his own separate press remarks on Thursday. When asked about the GOP Senator, President Biden said he had just spoken to him on the phone, and added:

“You know, he was his old self on the telephone, and having a little understanding of dealing with neurosurgeons and people, one of the leading women on my staff’s husband is a neurosurgeon as well. It’s not at all unusual to have a response … when you’ve got a severe concussion, it’s part of recovery. So, I’m confident he’s going to be back to his old self.”

For McConnell and his constituents’ sake, we sure hope so, too…

The octogenarian’s freezes have renewed discussions about upper age and term limits on those in public office. Previously 90-year-old Senator Dianne Feinstein and others have been caught on camera seeming very much like they had no idea where they even were. And that’s not the kind of person we need working on fixing our country’s problems.

