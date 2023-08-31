Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin SLAMMED For Packing 5-Year-Old 'Dangerous & Unhealthy' Lunch -- But Is It?!

Mama June‘s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird is getting ROASTED for a school lunch she made her little one!

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star posted a photo of her 5-year-old daughter Ella‘s pink and purple bento box on Instagram recently — which she seemed to be proud of since she captioned the post with several emojis, adding, “GOODMORNING.”

Unfortunately, fans are now calling the meal “dangerous and unhealthy”!! What??

The lunch was comprised of whole strawberries, frozen grapes, and about eight mozzarella sticks.

Ch-ch-check it out:

TBH, it’s not that bad! She got two fruits in there!

But critics were more concerned about the eight pieces of fried food! Some decided to take their complaints to Reddit:

“Who the f**k gives their kids mozzarella sticks for lunch?” “So dangerous and unhealthy!” “I’m more disturbed by the quantity here. It’s the fact that she’s being taught to eat like this.” “And 8!? … how hard is it to make a sandwich JFC” “Cheese stick are a choking hazard”

Yeesh!

Someone else suggested Pumpkin pack leftovers instead since “she’s always cooking a ton of food.” But who’s to say this wasn’t leftovers?!

Another person said the meal had “zero protein” and was “all fat and sugar,” sparking another user to chime in:

“That’s too much cheese for a 5 yr old. Hell, it’s too much cheese for an adult really.”

It is a LOT of mozzarella sticks! But is it “dangerous” like some on Reddit claimed?! We don’t know…

Sure, it may not be the healthiest option and probably shouldn’t be an everyday thing, but it’s far better than what a lot of kids are eating!

Besides, Pumpkin and her husband Josh Efird are raising Ella alongside Bentley, 2, and 1-year-old twins Sylus and Stella. Plus, the reality star now has sole custody of her younger sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. If this is all she can put together for lunch one day, it’s a decent start!

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was this an unhealthy lunch? Sound OFF (below)!

