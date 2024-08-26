Retired MLB Pitcher Pleads For Help Finding Missing Daughter -- Who Went Off The Grid With ‘Violent’ Ex-Boyfriend

Greg Swindell is in desperate need of help finding his daughter.

Over the weekend, the retired MLB pitcher took to Facebook with a startling post revealing his daughter Brenna had gone missing in Texas. He wrote:

“PLEASE HELP* Our daughter Brenna Swindell has not been seen or heard from in the Austin area since late Thursday afternoon. Her phone is off and she has not been in contact with family, friends, and most importantly her children.”

Scary! And even more concerning, he suspected in the post that she’s with her “violent” ex-boyfriend Morgan Guidry:

“Her ex-boyfriend in the photo has a warrant and is violent so PLEASE if you have seen or heard from either one of them, let us know.”

Later, he returned with an update revealing that Brenna was indeed spotted with Morgan on Thursday night — they’ve gotten as far as Colorado:

“They were seen together Thursday night and we have managed to get a GPS on the KIA that is now in Colorado. Both phones seem to be there but both are turned off. License Plate VFS7528 White Kia Carnival.”

He added a description of his missing daughter as well:

“She is 5’5″ and probably 120 or so pounds. She has brown shoulder-length hair she likes to wear in a high ponytail. She has a sleeve tattoo with flowers on one arm and a spider web on the other shoulder. She tends to always have a vape with her as well.”

THEN, on Sunday, Greg returned to Facebook with another update, revealing this is more than a family matter now. The Department of Public Safety has been working to pinpoint Brenna’s location:

“Because the GPS isn’t on and no cell phones are on, there is no science exactly where the car is by now. We haven’t heard anything back from DPS but they are on it and the missing persons have been filed. We have had lots of leads and [are] trying to sift through them. Until we can get KIA to activate the GPS tomorrow morning, and also figure out what apartment she is in as she moved on Tuesday and nobody knows the number, and the complex is closed today. So we desperately need to [go] in tomorrow.”

He added:

“We have no idea where in Colorado they are, or if they are even still there. PLEASE keep the tips coming of any sightings or information. Again, her boyfriend is in trouble with law from when he assaulted her last month and we don’t know if she went with him willingly, was talked into running away with him, or what. I still feel she would never abandon her 3 children or just take off without explanation. So until we can prove otherwise, we feel she is in danger. Thank you again, everyone.”

How terrifying! See his full post with all the updates (below):

We hope she’s found safe and sound soon!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/

[Images via MLB/YouTube, Greg Swindell, & Brenna Swindell/Facebook]