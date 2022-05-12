Mom Allegedly Killed 3 Of Her Children Because She Thought They Were Possessed By Demons!

Well, this just got more disturbing…

Earlier this week, we reported about a mother in West Hills, California who had been arrested after allegedly killing three of her children. Now even more disturbing details about the murder case are being unveiled.

According to police, Angela Dawn Flores, 38, admitted to the murder three of her children on Mother’s Day, allegedly with the help of her 16-year-old son. Why? She believed they were possessed by demons.

The deceased children have been identified as Natalie Flores, 12, Kevin Yanez, 10, and Nathan Yanez, 8. All of them were found dead inside their home on Sunday morning, though officials believe they had likely died Saturday night when their mother’s unusual behavior first started.

Angela appeared in a Van Nuys court on Wednesday. She is facing three counts of murder and is being held on a $6 million bond. According to the LA Police Department, she confessed to the killings during an interrogation with detectives. The alleged murderer’s ex-husband is now speaking about her newfound religious awakening and how her behavior had begun to change. Jacob Corona shares a child with Flores, btw, but that child lives with him and was not harmed in this incident. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, he recalled a conversation they had just a week ago, saying:

“She was telling me all this stuff about God. She didn’t sound right. I don’t really know what happened.”

While he found their recent conversations strange, he didn’t think too deeply about it at the time, adding:

“She was not really religious before. But then she was talking about death. I told her, ‘What’s going on?’ My head was going over so many things, but I didn’t think anything of it.”

Whoa… If only someone had picked up on the warning signs. It seems she was outspoken about her apparently new religious beliefs on social media as well, even posting a sign on Facebook that read:

“Evangelist: A person who seeks to convert others, especially by public preaching. A zealous advocate of a cause.”

Unfortunately she didn’t just try to convert her children. She served as their judge and executioner instead.

As we reported, hours before the murders were discovered, the former real estate agent, who moved to the area from Kansas City, was seen waving her Bible while reportedly screaming about her children. She was also lighting candles on her neighbor’s lawn in some kind of unusual religious ceremony.

One neighbor, Prisila Canales, told the outlet:

“I couldn’t see anybody and I kept hearing, ‘My family is abusing me!’ And just kept hearing screaming, but I couldn’t make out what she was saying.”

Cops were called to the scene and Angela was taken to a hospital for a mental health check on Saturday evening. On what that interaction was like, Prisila continued:

“I [could] hear her saying, ‘Ow, ow, ow.’ I guess they were trying to arrest her or restrain her. They brought her out on the stretcher and she was laying down and would just pop up out of nowhere and yell, ‘Where’s my Bible? Where’s my Bible?’”

Neighbor Blanca Hernandez also told ABC7:

“She started to scream, asking for the Bible. ‘Where is my Bible?’ Then she said ‘You know, you know, I killed my kids.’ But they think she was crazy. The police, they think that she was crazy.”

Jeez. If that’s true, it’s astonishing that police didn’t follow up on that claim earlier, though we should note that she was reportedly picked up outside of a neighbor’s house and police were unaware of where she came from, hence why they didn’t perform a welfare check on the children. Still, that’s shocking.

Police did eventually find the children on Sunday morning. The 16-year-old allegedly went to a neighbor’s house and revealed that his siblings were all dead. That’s when 911 was called to the scene for an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the LA Police Department.

A lot of mystery still surrounds this tragedy. For starters, cops still haven’t revealed how the children were killed. Angela’s unnamed 16-year-old son has also been arrested on one count of murder, but he has pleaded not guilty, according to the Toronto Sun. He is currently being held at the Sylmar Juvenile Hall without bail. Flores is expected to return to court in August.

We wonder if we’ll have to wait until then for all the details on this shocking case.

