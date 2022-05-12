OMG! North Carolina Home Drowns In Ocean -- Caught On Video!

Mother nature is making us think twice about oceanfront real estate!

According to the National Park Service, two beach-side homes on Hatteras Island in North Carolina’s Outer Banks plummeted into the ocean on Tuesday due to strong winds and heavy waves.

Thankfully, both were unoccupied at the time they came tumbling down: the first home collapsed in the morning, while the second home took a dive later in the day.

Related: More Human Remains Discovered In Lake Mead As Water Levels Drop To Historic Lows

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first case of falling homes in OBX this year. In February, another home in the region fell, and the NPS expects other homes in the area may fall in the “near future.”

David Hallac, superintendent of the National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said in a statement Tuesday:

“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future. We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.”

So scary! But ya know, we’re sure climate change is just a silly hoax and not real at all! Nothing to worry about! Surely things like this won’t get worse!

Watch the video (below) to see the shocking event:

[Image via National Park Service]