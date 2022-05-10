Mother Admits To Killing 3 Children Following Religious Ritual -- With The Help Of Her Teenage Son?!

This is heartbreaking.

A mother from Woodland Hills, Los Angeles has admitted to killing three of her children following some sort of religious ritual. Angela Flores, 38, was arrested on Sunday morning after police were called to her home following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, they discovered a 12-year-old girl and 8-year-old twin boys dead inside the home. Angela has since “admitted” she killed her children, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. Even more shocking, she apparently did so with the help of a 16-year-old, also thought to be her son.

This devastating situation all began on Saturday night when neighbors heard shouting coming from Angela. Prisila Canales, who lives two houses down, told the Los Angeles Times she heard Flores saying:

“My family is abusing me!”

The mother was also seen walking into her next-door neighbor’s yard where she performed some sort of solo religious ceremony. She had an open Bible and had lit candles, but other than that, it’s unclear what exactly she was doing. Prisila recalled:

“The screaming you heard — you knew she was not OK.”

She added, chillingly:

“I can still hear her screaming.”

According to CBS News, next-door neighbor Blanca Hernandez called 911 on Saturday night when Flores was acting erratically on her front lawn. Angela was picked up by the police and carried away on a stretcher. Speaking to the LA Times, Prisila recalled that she tried to break free and yelled:

“Where’s my Bible?”

She was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, per CBS News. Hours later, a 16-year-old boy, believed to be Angela’s son, went to another neighbor’s home and claimed that his brothers and sisters were unresponsive inside. That’s when police returned to the scene to discover three of Angela’s children dead inside her home. Authorities believe they passed away sometime Saturday night, as they had been dead for several hours once found, but they have not revealed the cause of death. The outlet revealed that their names were Natalie, Nathan, and Kevin.

Upon an interrogation, Angela “admitted to killing her children” with the help of the “16-year-old subject,” the Los Angeles Police Department announced in a statement. She has been arrested with three counts of murder and is being held on a $6 million bail at Van Nuys Jail. Her alleged accomplice, whose name has not been revealed, is being held without bail at Sylmar Juvenile Hall on one count of murder.

It remains unclear how the children died, but cops are not looking for anyone else in connection to the deaths. According to Fox 11, Angela is the mother of seven kids total, but three other children live out of state with their father. If convicted, the suspects could be facing 15 to 25 years in prison per count. Hear more on the shocking case (below):

Just so, so sad…

