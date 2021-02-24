OnlyFans Mom Winds Up With Kids Expelled From Catholic School After Other Parents Narc On Her Naughty Page!

A California Catholic school was NOT a fan of a trio of students’ mother’s OnlyFans account — and officials are taking it out on her young kids!

In an interview with People, Crystal Jackson claimed her three sons were expelled from Sacred Heart Parish School because of her presence on the adult social platform, on which she and her husband apparently rake in $150,000 per month.

The 44-year-old told the outlet she’s livid with the response to her “pretty tame” OnlyFans page, which was leaked to officials at the Sacramento school by other parents and ultimately led to her three sons — ages 8, 10, and 12 — getting kicked out. She explained:

“My kids are really good and all this is doing is hurting them. Take me down, that’s fine, but leave my kids out of this. I didn’t want to be put out there, but at some point, I have to stand up and say I can’t take it anymore because this behavior is horrible.”

As you likely know, OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform where users can sell access to their photo and video content, some-to-most of which are NSFW. Stars like Bella Thorne, Jordyn Woods, and Tyler Posey have all stripped down on the platform for extra cash — but Crystal says she joined the site to help with marital problems with her husband of 14 years, Chris.

Explaining how she and her hubby turned to the platform in September 2019 when their marriage was on the rocks, Crystal said:

“I was missing that intimacy we had, and a lot of it was because I was going through menopause. No matter what you do, you don’t feel attracted or sexy… so we tried different things to spice up our marriage.”

They decided to start an OnlyFans page, not thinking anyone would actually subscribe. Crystal recalled thinking:

“No one is gonna come see a mom, that’s ridiculous.”

Well, turns out momma was wrong!

Crystal said she watched as her naughty photos — only 20-30 percent of which she says are “tasteful” nudes — and pairing sexy stories brought in thousands of dollars over the next few months, adding:

“The first month was $14,000 and we were like, ‘What!?'”

Now, the couple earn a cool $150k per month for daily photos and posts, all of which she said are “pretty tame” and do not include pornography. She explained:

“It’s a way that I can work on our intimacy and I can live out my fantasies. In doing these pictures, it gives you the self-confidence where I’m like, ‘I do feel sexy again.’ It has made our relationship so much more better in the intimacy part and the bond of our marriage has gotten stronger.”

Great to hear. But sadly, the couple experienced fallout in July 2020 when a dad from Sacred Heart Parish School stumbled upon Crystal’s page. He told his wife, and the news eventually spread around the school.

Before she knew it, a mob of community moms were out to get her, bringing the risqué pics to the school and calling for her sons to be kicked out. She mused:

“Their whole strategy from day one was, ‘I’m gonna take you down.’ It was gut-wrenching, having them send my photos to school saying, ‘This is disgusting and this is gross.’ … I don’t put my site out there. You have to look for it. It’s also not hurting anyone, and none of their business.”

Preach!

After the group of angry moms allegedly printed all her OF photos and sent them anonymously in a packet to the principal, bishop, and church, Crystal said she and her hubby wrote a letter to the superintendent explaining the situation and offered to show the page to prove their content was not pornographic — but they never heard back. Noting that she was later removed as a second-grade class mom by the school following parent concerns, the content creator said:

“It was disheartening, especially because it was a very raw email and laid out all the reasons why we were doing this.”

It wasn’t until Sunday evening, months after the controversy boiled over, Crystal received an email that stated her sons were officially expelled. The momma also claimed the school said it’s changing the handbook to include a part about how “any parent who is involved in a site or blog that goes against teachings of the church and school philosophy must be removed.” She added:

“We are an average couple just living our lives but this whole mentality of harassing a mom to get her kids out of school, I have a hard time wrapping my head around that.”

Crystal said her sons are “upset” about the ordeal but don’t know specifics around the decision other than “mom is a big internet model.” Now, she and Chris are looking into different schools for their sons, but will likely put them in public school. She said:

“Our goal is to put them back in Catholic school but I don’t see that happening. They won’t allow them in this diocese, and is this really the place for them to be? It’s clear that they said we don’t want you.”

Unsurprisingly, the school is remaining tight lipped about the whole situation. Theresa Sparks, the principal at Sacred Heart Parish School, said she couldn’t give a lick of information on the decision, telling the outlet:

“We cannot discuss the status or circumstances of any member of our school or parish community.”

As for Crystal, she hopes sharing her story will encourage women to be kinder and more supportive to one another. She added:

“In the year 2021, here we are, trying to bring a woman down for her choices and what she does with her husband. It’s body shaming and bullying all encompassed into one and it’s such a double standard and disturbing… I’ve never gone in other people’s business and I’m not judging you for your choices. If women could just support each other, the world would be such a better place.”

What do U think about this one, Perezcious readers? Was the school right to expel these kids? Share your thoughts (below).

