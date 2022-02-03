Cheslie Kryst’s Mom Speaks Out After Daughter’s Death: 'Never Known A Pain As Deep As This'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Cheslie Kryst’s mother, April Simpkins, is opening up about her unimaginable loss.

In an emotional tribute shared on Instagram Wednesday, the momma and former beauty pageant queen shared a series of photos with her daughter, reflecting on the painful experience of losing a child so suddenly. April began:

“I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed.”

Our hearts break thinking of her loss.

Related: Cheslie Kryst ‘Changed My Life’: Rachel Slawson Reflects On Miss USA’s Support

As reported, authorities confirmed Cheslie died by suicide on Sunday morning after jumping from a condominium building in New York City. Addressing the former Miss USA’s cause of death, the fitness enthusiast expressed:

“Today, what our family and friends privately knew was the cause of death of my sweet baby girl, Cheslie, was officially confirmed. While it may be hard to believe, it’s true. Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone – including me, her closest confidant – until very shortly before her death.”

Whoa… Just a reminder that mental health issues can affect everyone and that you never know what someone is dealing with privately. Trying to hold on to all the positive things the Extra correspondent did in her 30 years, Simpkins added:

“While her life on this earth was short, it was filled with many beautiful memories. We miss her laugh, her words of wisdom, her sense of humor and mostly her hugs. We miss all of it – we miss all of her. She was a vital part of our family which makes this loss even more devastating.”

The mother of six went on to pen a tear-jerking message to her “baby girl,” sharing:

“Cheslie – to the world, you were a ball of sunshine wrapped in smiles. We talked, FaceTimed or texted one another all day, every day. You were more than a daughter – you were my very best friend. Talking with you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laugh were infectious. I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know one day we’ll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace.”

The family has asked for donations to be made to Dress for Success, “an organization that was dear to her heart,” instead of flowers. The non-profit organization provides professional clothes to low-income women to help them reach success in their job search and interview process. What a great cause.

Related: Rita Moreno Reveals She Attempted Suicide After Being ‘Mistreated’ By Marlon Brando

April concluded:

“If you or anyone else is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255. Thank you all for continuing to respect the privacy of our family while we grieve.”

Check out the mother-daughter duo in sweet throwback photos (below).

Kryst was inspired to begin her pageantry journey after watching her momma win Mrs. North Carolina in 2002. She was the second Black woman to hold the title, according to the Charlotte Observer. Following in her footsteps, Cheslie won the same pageant in 2019 before going on to be crowned Miss USA as the oldest contestant at 28. What a special bond these two shared.

We are sending so much light to Cheslie’s loved ones.

[Image via Cheslie Kryst/April Simpkins/Instagram]