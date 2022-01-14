Mother Frantically Searching For 7-Year-Old Daughter After Ex Admits Kidnapping Her Over COVID Vaccine

A mother is searching for her 7-year-old daughter in Saskatchewan after her ex-husband admitting taking the little girl in order to prevent her from being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mariecar Jackson (pictured above) spoke to the media this week about the ordeal she’s been going through over the last two months after ex Michael Jackson allegedly took the former couple’s daughter from her in order to prevent the mother from inoculating the girl amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Related: This Mother Made Her Son Ride In The Trunk Of Her Car… To Avoid Contracting COVID?!

The controversy first came to public light days ago, when Michael (pictured above, inset) appeared on Live With Laura-Lynn, a right-wing online show hosted by a Canadian woman named Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson. Wearing a dark beanie and sunglasses while speaking out on the video interview, Michael explained to the host that Mariecar had plans to vaccinate their daughter against the coronavirus, and “I couldn’t let that happen.”

Fearing he would lose the ongoing custody battle and the vaccine disagreement following the family’s breakup, the man explained he took his daughter, who online reports claim is named Sarah, back in early November and fled the town of Carievale, Saskatchewan. The two have been on the run ever since, and are apparently now staying at undisclosed locations trying to avoid his ex-wife and the vaccine.

Michael explained:

“My choice was made then and there that this wasn’t going to work, and that I had to protect my daughter from it. So I kept her. … I’m following God, and I’m doing what he wants me to do.”

Ugh…

Sickeningly, the father apparently put his daughter on camera for the interview with Thompson, too. At one point during the video, according to the CBC, the little girl said this about the vaccine on the online show:

“It can change your DNA. I don’t believe God wants me to. And it can make you sick and kill you.”

There are no words. According to Canadian news reports, Saskatchewan judges have issued two court orders demanding Jackson return the girl to her mother, but he has clearly not complied.

On Wednesday, Mariecar spoke out in a national press conference begging for her daughter’s safe return, saying:

“She’s only seven. She needs to be home.”

With tears streaming down her face, Mariecar then added a message specifically for her daughter:

“Every day I pray that someday you’ll be home. I love you so much, and I will always be here for you.”

So sad. And So scary. That poor little girl. Mariecar’s attorney, Jill Drennan, spoke to CBC News about the ordeal, too. Flustered by the awful situation, the attorney said:

“We simply don’t know where she is. We are asking the public for help. We’ve never seen anything quite like this.”

Here is more from CBC News on Mariecar’s plea and the awful situation:

Such a despicable situation.

We can only hope the girl is found and returned safely to her mother.

[Image via CBC/YouTube]