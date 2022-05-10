Ms Juicy Baby Suffered A Stroke -- But She Is Now Out Of The ICU!

We are ecstatic to report that Ms Juicy Baby is out of the intensive care unit and on the road back to recovery! We also have news about just how serious this was…

As we reported late last month, the popular Little Women: Atlanta star was rushed to the ICU at an Atlanta-area hospital after she suffered a health scare. But late on Monday, the reality TV fan favorite’s talent agency released a statement informing the world that Juicy is on the mend following what we have now learned was a stroke.

In a post published to Juicy’s Instagram account on Monday, The Meme Agency announced the 50-year-old “has been moved out of the ICU” following her admittance in April after the stroke.

The agency added that the Lifetime reality star, whose real name is Shirlene King Pearson, is the beneficiary of a fundraiser being set up by her sister, Tanya Evans, to help pay for health care costs. Juicy’s agency shared (below):

“As many of you know, Ms Juicy is an amazing actress, tv personality, and host, however this journey and the journey ahead will not be easy. … Ms Juicy is a very private person and wants everyone to know she is fighting and ready to go home. She wants to thank her fans for showing so much love and keeping her in their prayers.”

Here is the full post from Monday night:

Great news! Certainly a step in the right direction.

As for the reality TV star’s new GoFundMe, Evans shed light on the situation that brought Juicy to this point, writing:

“Unfortunately, Shirlene suffered a stroke on Thursday, April 28th, and has been in the ICU since. As a result, household and medical bills have been piling up. She has just been moved from ICU but is still in the hospital recovering for what we know will be a long road.”

Evans continued from there, concluding with gratitude and optimism for Juicy’s future:

“Although we don’t have a definitive date of when she will be out of the hospital and be able to get back to work, we do need your help until she recovers. Whatever you can give, we would deeply appreciate it. Thank you so much for keeping her and us all in your prayers; we are all truly thankful.”

We’re truly thankful, too!

You can visit Ms Juicy’s GoFundMe page HERE.

Sending our love and best wishes as Juicy hopefully continues to get back to good health!

